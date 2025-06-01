Renegades vs. Brahmas UFL Week 10 Betting Prediction & Preview

​The 2025 UFL season concludes with a rematch between two eliminated squads, the Renegades (4-5) and the Brahmas (1-8), at the Alamodome on Sunday afternoon. While playoff implications are off the table, this is far from a meaningless game for players, coaches, and organizations looking to end on a high note and build momentum for 2026. What’s the smart bet for this Renegades vs. Brahmas matchup?

Renegades vs. Brahmas UFL Week 10 Event Information

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ABC

Renegades vs. Brahmas UFL Week 10 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Renegades are 6.5-point road favorites to knock off the Brahmas. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 41.5 points.

In Week 1, Arlington crushed San Antonio 33-9 behind a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Since then, both teams have experienced rollercoaster seasons, but Arlington has remained more competitive while San Antonio has struggled with consistency, health, and execution.

Quarterback Matchup

Arlington – Luis Perez:

Perez has been a steady veteran presence all season and is coming off a solid outing in Week 9 against Memphis, where he threw multiple touchdowns exploiting man coverage. Despite Arlington’s elimination, Perez continues to command the offense with efficiency and leadership, which gives the Renegades a clear edge under center.

San Antonio – Kellen Mond:

Mond has shown some flashes lately but remains inconsistent. He had arguably his best half of football last week before the offense unraveled in the second half. He still hasn’t thrown a touchdown since reclaiming the starting job, and dropped passes haven’t helped. While Mond has improved his decision-making, San Antonio’s offense has struggled to sustain drives and capitalize on red zone chances.

Offensive Weapons

Renegades:

WR Tyler Vaughns has been a revelation, emerging as a top target and playmaker. He’s a threat to score on any given play and is coming off another big performance against Memphis. The ground game, featuring Dae Dae Hunter and Tony Jones Jr., should thrive against San Antonio’s porous run defense, which ranks near the bottom of the league.

Brahmas:

RB Jashaun Corbin has quietly become one of the league’s leading rushers and offers a reliable option out of the backfield. With John Lovett and Anthony McFarland returning, the Brahmas should have a strong stable of backs, but their offensive line needs to hold up for any of that to matter.

Defensive Outlook

San Antonio:

The Brahmas’ defense has fallen off a cliff from last season. After leading the UFL in points allowed (15.0) and sacks (32) in 2024, they now sit dead last in nearly every major category — including points per game (27.9) and total yards allowed. Despite solid linebacker play from Tavante Beckett and Jordan Williams, the unit has struggled with blown coverages and poor gap integrity.

Arlington:

While not elite, Arlington’s defense has shown more cohesion, and the return of CB Chris Claybrooks should help stabilize the secondary. Missing key pass-rushers like Will Clarke and Charlie Thomas III hurts, but veterans like Taco Charlton and Caleb Johnson will look to fill the void. Expect defensive coordinator Jay Hayes to dial up pressure against a shaky San Antonio offensive front.

Coaching & Motivation

Arlington – Bob Stoops:

Stoops is aiming for the Renegades’ first .500 season in franchise history. While the team has battled discipline issues all year (including 10 penalties in the Week 1 meeting), they finally broke a four-game losing streak last week. Expect Stoops to keep his foot on the gas and finish strong.

San Antonio – Payton Pardee

Interim head coach Payton Pardee has had a brutal stretch (1-5 as HC), but he remains optimistic heading into this finale. With major changes likely looming in San Antonio’s front office and staff, Pardee is coaching for his job and reputation. Expect a more aggressive, unpredictable approach from his team.

Renegades vs. Brahmas UFL Week 10 Prediction

The Brahmas have made some incremental improvements since Week 1, especially on offense, but their defense continues to be a liability. Arlington, despite being out of the playoff race, has more talent, better execution, and a proven leader in Luis Perez. Unless San Antonio plays its most complete game of the year, it’s hard to see them keeping pace with the Renegades’ balanced attack.

I like the under.

Renegades vs. Brahmas UFL Week 10 Prediction: UNDER 41.5