Renegades vs. Battlehawks UFL Betting Preview & Prediction

St. Louis will attempt to get even with Arlington and avenge last month’s loss in Friday night’s Renegades vs. Battlehawks matchup. Is Arlington the smart bet as a 3.5-point underdog? Or is there a better play on the board?

Game Overview

Two weeks after Arlington handed St. Louis a 30-15 loss, these rivals square off again—this time in a deafening Dome with 30,000+ Battlehawks fans expected in attendance. Both teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, sitting tied at 3-2, but with Arlington holding the tiebreaker for now. This is a pivotal game, and it feels like a postseason atmosphere is already here.

Renegades vs. Battlehawks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 3.5-point favorites versus the Renegades. The total, meanwhile, sits at 42.5 points.

Quarterback Breakdown

Max Duggan – Battlehawks

Duggan looked like a different quarterback in Week 5 compared to his shaky debut against Arlington. Now with a full week of starter reps under his belt, he was sharp against Michigan, completing 75% of his passes and showing dual-threat capability with his legs. If Duggan can establish rhythm early and protect the football, St. Louis’ offense could finally open up.

Luis Perez – Renegades

Perez is a proven veteran but is being held back by a lack of mobility. He’s the most sacked QB in the UFL (13 sacks), and if the Renegades can’t get the run game going to ease pressure, the Battlehawks’ pass rush will make life miserable for him again. He did bounce back with a strong 268-yard outing vs. D.C., showing he still has plenty in the tank.

Key Playmakers to Watch

St. Louis Battlehawks:

Hakeem Butler: Returned to form with two electric TD grabs last week—he’s a matchup nightmare for Arlington’s DBs.

Jacob Saylors: Second in the league in rushing and also leading all RBs in receiving yards. He’s explosive and versatile.

Chris Payton-Jones: One of the top corners in the UFL, tasked with anchoring a depleted secondary.

Arlington Renegades:

Isaiah Winstead & Tyler Vaughns: Deep threats who can stretch the field and challenge a banged-up Battlehawks secondary.

Sal Cannella: The reliable tight end is overdue for a TD and has a knack for showing up big in The Dome.

Kalen Ballage & Dae Dae Hunter: The backfield duo needs to produce to keep Perez upright.

X-Factors & Matchups

Trench Play: The loss of DT Austin Faoliu is massive for St. Louis’ elite run defense. Arlington’s run game was shut down last time—can they exploit this absence with Ballage/Hunter?

Turnovers: St. Louis gave the game away in Week 4 with four turnovers, leading to 16 Arlington points. They can’t afford a repeat.

Battlehawks O-line: Duggan was sacked six times in the last meeting. Missing RT Juwann Bushell-Beatty again puts pressure on the next-man-up.

Coaching Edge

Bob Stoops (Renegades): Beat Becht two weeks ago and outcoached him early, but is winless in St. Louis.

Anthony Becht (Battlehawks): Duggan’s development and home field advantage could help him tip the scales. Becht is 2-2 all-time vs. Stoops and looking to go 3-0 at home in this series.

Prediction

The last matchup was closer than the score indicated, and now St. Louis is better prepared at quarterback and hungry to protect home turf. Arlington will struggle to consistently move the ball if their run game is bottled up again—especially without Faoliu, but with the Dome crowd, a sharper Duggan, and the emergence of Hakeem Butler, expect the Battlehawks to settle the score.

RENEGADES VS. BATTLEHAWKS PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -3.5