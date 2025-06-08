Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Conference Championship Prediction

​ The stage is set in Birmingham for a fierce UFL Conference Championship battle between two of the league’s most familiar foes: the Birmingham Stallions (7-3) and the Michigan Panthers (6-4). This will be the sixth meeting between these two teams over the past two seasons—and once again, a trip to the UFL Championship is on the line. What’s the best bet in today’s Panthers vs. Stallions matchup?

Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Conference Event Information

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 7, 2025

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: ABC

Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Conference Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 1-point road favorites to knock off the Stallions. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 46 points.

Team Momentum

Birmingham Stallions

The Stallions enter the postseason red-hot, fresh off a 46-9 dismantling of the Showboats to close the regular season. They’ve won two straight and secured the conference’s top seed, thanks in large part to the late-season emergence of quarterback J’Mar Smith.

Michigan Panthers

The Panthers limp into the playoffs, having dropped two straight. However, they get a major boost with the return of All-UFL QB Bryce Perkins, who missed the last few games with an ankle injury. His dual-threat ability could be the x-factor—if he’s fully healthy.

Key Matchups to Watch

Quarterbacks: Perkins vs. Smith

Bryce Perkins (Michigan): Dynamic runner with 5 rushing TDs and 9 passing TDs in 2025. At full strength, he’s arguably the UFL’s most dangerous offensive weapon. The question is: can he shake off the rust quickly enough to make a difference?

J’Mar Smith (Birmingham): Since stepping in as QB1 in Week 8, Smith has thrown for 6 TDs and just 1 INT, completing 65% of his passes. His blend of physicality and leadership has energized Skip Holtz’s offense.

Edge: Slightly Birmingham – Smith has rhythm and health on his side, while Perkins must find his form quickly.

Offense vs. Defense

Birmingham Offense vs. Michigan Defense

The Stallions rank 3rd in passing yards and 2nd in passing TDs, led by weapons like Deon Cain, Davion Davis, and Jace Sternberger.

Michigan’s defense is elite against the run (1st in UFL, 81 YPG) but vulnerable against the pass, giving up the most passing yards in the league.

The absence of CB Keni-H Lovely and EDGE Kenny Willekes further weakens the Panthers’ ability to pressure Smith or cover downfield.

Edge: Birmingham – Expect Holtz to attack through the air early and often.

Michigan Offense vs. Birmingham Defense

Perkins’ return changes everything. WR Siaosi Mariner (UFL-leading 527 yards) and RBs Toa Taua and Matt Colburn provide versatile options.

But Birmingham’s front seven, anchored by Willie Yarbary and a revitalized pass rush, has improved. They’ve stifled Michigan twice already this season, including multiple red-zone stands in their Week 9 win.

Edge: Push – Perkins’ legs can neutralize Birmingham’s pass rush if he’s healthy.

Panthers vs. Stallions X-Factors

Third Downs: Birmingham converted an unreal 11-of-13 third downs in their last meeting. If Michigan can’t get off the field, history will repeat itself.

Weather: Rain could limit deep passing, favoring more mobile QBs—advantage Perkins.

Coaching: Skip Holtz is 6-0 vs. Mike Nolan in UFL play. Experience and in-game adjustments matter in high-pressure matchups.

Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Conference Prediction

The Panthers are healthier than they’ve been in weeks, and Bryce Perkins has the talent to flip this game on its head. But asking him to beat a surging Stallions team on the road, in his first game back from injury, is a tall order.

The Stallions’ offensive balance, recent efficiency on third downs, and coaching continuity give them a slight edge. Michigan makes it close again—but Birmingham’s playoff experience and passing attack push them over the top yet again.

Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Conference Prediction: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS +1