Panthers vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 8 Prediction & Betting Preview

The Panthers vs. Roughnecks matchup will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. With the Panthers laying 6 points and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet today in Houston?

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Event Info

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Broadcast: FOX

Panthers vs. Roughnecks What’s at Stake

This matchup is critical for both teams, but the stakes are especially high for the Houston Roughnecks. At 3-5, a loss would officially eliminate them from playoff contention in the USFL conference. Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers (5-2) are closing in on clinching a postseason berth and need this win to stay in control of their own destiny.

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 6-point road favorites to beat the Roughnecks. The total sits at 43.5.

Panthers Overview (5-2)

Head Coach: Mike Nolan

Key Players: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Matt Colburn, EDGE Breeland Speaks

The Panthers have been surging in recent weeks, thanks largely to the best rushing attack in the UFL. Their offensive line, coached by Tim Holt, has been dominant — anchored by standout performances from Ryan Nelson, Jake Burton, and Cohl Cabral. Michigan leads the league in run blocking (72.9 grade via PFF) and overall rushing (83.9), with Bryce Perkins providing explosive dual-threat ability.

On defense, Breeland Speaks and the Panthers’ front seven continue to apply consistent pressure. In two wins over Houston last year, Michigan’s defense forced multiple momentum-shifting plays and completely disrupted the Roughnecks’ rhythm.

Roughnecks Overview (3-5)

Head Coach: C.J. Johnson

Key Players: QB Jalan McClendon, WR Siaosi Mariner, CB Reggie Robinson

C.J. Johnson’s Roughnecks have shown improvement this season, but self-inflicted mistakes remain their Achilles heel. Last week’s blown 19-point lead to Birmingham was the latest example of their inability to close out games.

Quarterback Jalan McClendon has been efficient and continues to improve, and wideout Siaosi Mariner has emerged as a real threat. The defense, particularly the secondary, remains one of the strongest units in the UFL. However, Houston’s rush defense has been near the bottom of the league (second-worst per PFF), and they just allowed 142 yards on the ground to the Stallions.

Compounding the issue, linebacker Marvin Moody will miss Saturday’s game due to injury, further weakening their ability to contain the Panthers’ powerful ground game.

Key Matchup: Panthers Rushing Attack vs. Roughnecks Run Defense

This is where the game will be decided. Michigan’s identity is built around running the football, and Houston has repeatedly failed to stop it — both this year and last. If the Roughnecks can’t tighten things up in the box, it could be a long afternoon.

Coaching Battle: Mike Nolan vs. C.J. Johnson

Mike Nolan is 3-0 all-time against Johnson and continues to outcoach him in key moments. His ability to make second-half adjustments was evident in both matchups last season, including a comeback win in Houston in sweltering conditions.

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Prediction

Houston is fighting for its season, but Michigan is simply a more complete team — particularly in the trenches. Expect a heavy dose of the run game from the Panthers early and often, wearing down a depleted Roughnecks front seven. Bryce Perkins will make a few plays with his legs and arm to seal it late.

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Betting Prediction: OVER 43.5