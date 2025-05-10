Panthers vs. Renegades UFL Week 7 Prediction & Betting Preview

​The UFL’s Week 7 slate features a pivotal clash on Saturday between two teams heading in opposite directions: the surging Michigan Panthers (4-2) and the slumping Arlington Renegades (3-3). While Arlington desperately needs a win to stay in the XFL playoff hunt, Michigan enters with serious momentum after a dominant 38-14 win over the DC Defenders, asserting themselves as legitimate championship contenders. What’s the best bet in today’s Panthers vs. Renegades UFL Week 7 matchup?

Panthers vs. Renegades UFL Week 7 Event Information

Michigan Panthers at Arlington Renegades

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Panthers vs. Renegades UFL Week 7 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 3-point road favorites to knock off the Renegades. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 42.5 points.

Panthers Preview: Perkins Takes Control

All eyes are on Michigan quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has evolved into the league’s top offensive weapon. Perkins’ dual-threat abilities have completely transformed the Panthers’ offense since he became the full-time starter. He was electric against DC, combining poise, speed, and precision through the air and on the ground. Add to that the recent emergence of Toa Taua at running back and the return of Samson Nacua at receiver, and the Panthers’ offense is as balanced and dangerous as it’s been all season.

Defensively, Michigan’s front seven has become a major force, and although their secondary has taken some hits—most notably the absence of Bryce Torneden and Levonta Taylor—they still match up well against an inconsistent Arlington offense.

Renegades Preview: Searching for Stability

The Renegades, meanwhile, are reeling. Back-to-back losses to divisional rivals have exposed cracks in Arlington’s offense, particularly at quarterback and along the offensive line. Veteran Luis Perez has looked uncomfortable, facing consistent pressure and lacking mobility. There are increasing calls for Holton Ahlers to take the reins due to his athleticism, but head coach Bob Stoops has remained committed to Perez—at least for now.

Losing running back Kalen Ballage to injury is a major blow, putting pressure on Dae Dae Hunter and De’Veon Smith to carry the load. Tight end Sal Cannella remains a top-tier threat, and the wide receiver trio of Isaiah Winstead, Tyler Vaughns, and Javonta Payton will test a shorthanded Panthers secondary.

Arlington’s biggest problems have been penalties and late-game execution. They’ve consistently shot themselves in the foot in crunch time, an issue that dates back to last season. If those mistakes continue, this game could slip away early.

Panthers vs. Renegades UFL Week 7 Prediction

The Panthers are rolling, and Bryce Perkins is playing like an MVP. Against an Arlington team that struggles with discipline, execution, and quarterback play, Michigan holds too many advantages. Unless Bob Stoops makes a bold move at QB or the Renegades significantly tighten up their offensive line play, the Panthers should continue their march toward the USFL Conference’s top seed.

Panthers vs. Renegades UFL Week 7 Prediction: MICHIGAN PANTHERS -3