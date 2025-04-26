Panthers vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 5 Prediction

​While the Panthers look to keep rolling, the Battlehawks will attempt to avoid a three-game losing streak. With St. Louis catching 2.5 points and the total sitting at 37.5 points, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Battlehawks matchup?

Panthers vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 5 Event Information

Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN

Panthers vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 5 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 2.5-point home favorites to knock off the Battlehawks. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 37.5 points.

Series Snapshot

This primetime showdown between the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-2) and the Michigan Panthers (3-1) is shaping up to be a crucial matchup for both teams. After a strong 2-0 start, the Battlehawks have dropped two straight games. They are desperate to turn things around on their home turf. On the other side, the Panthers are riding high on a two-game winning streak. They look to solidify their spot as postseason contenders. This game will be key for both teams. Especially for the Battlehawks, who have fallen behind in the playoff race.

Key Storylines

Battlehawks: Max Duggan Takes the Reins

The Battlehawks have been hit hard by injury. Their starting quarterback Manny Wilkins is sidelined. Enter Max Duggan, who will make his second start after struggling last week in a loss to Arlington. Duggan threw for only 78 yards with two interceptions, including a critical pick-six. The offense has been sluggish lately, and Duggan must find a way to get the ball to his playmakers. Especially with the return of standout wide receiver Hakeem Butler. The Battlehawks’ passing attack has struggled, and Duggan will need to improve his decision-making and confidence to turn things around.

Panthers: Bryce Perkins’ MVP-Level Play

Michigan’s quarterback, Bryce Perkins, has been playing at an MVP level over the past few weeks. He earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back games. His athleticism and decision-making in the RPO (Run-Pass Option) game have been a key factor in the Panthers’ success. However, with Danny Etling returning to the lineup, Coach Nolan might decide to mix in some snaps for Etling. Despite Perkins’ strong performance, this could lead to some uncertainty at the quarterback position. As long as Perkins remains the starter, the Panthers’ offense should continue to roll.

Standout Playmakers

For the Battlehawks, Hakeem Butler’s return to action after a hamstring injury is a huge boost. His presence will take attention away from other receivers. This allows players like Frank Darby, Gary Jennings, and Jahcour Pearson to work more freely. If Duggan can connect with his weapons downfield, the Battlehawks’ offense could begin to find some rhythm.

On the Panthers’ side, their running backs have been on fire. Toa Taua and Jaden Shirden are stepping up in the absence of Matthew Colburn. Bryce Perkins has done a great job of spreading the ball around. Wide receivers Malik Turner and Siaosi Mariner are emerging as top targets. The Panthers have found success on the ground, averaging 124.8 rushing yards per game. They’ll look to continue that dominance in the run game.

Michigan O-Line vs. St. Louis D-Line: The Battle in the Trenches

The biggest battle of the game might come in the trenches. Michigan’s offensive line will face off against St. Louis’ stout defensive line. Michigan’s O-line has been exceptional in the run game, ranking as the best in the UFL with a run-blocking grade of 79.0. However, they’ll be up against a tough Battlehawks defense that leads the league in run defense. With a stellar 91.0 grade, this matchup will determine how successful Michigan can be on the ground. If the Panthers can establish the run early, it will take pressure off Perkins and allow him to continue playing at a high level.

Panthers vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 5 Prediction

While both teams have had their ups and downs, the key to this game will be whether the Battlehawks can clean up their turnovers and get Duggan comfortable in the pocket. The Panthers are on a roll and have a balanced offense, but if St. Louis’ defense can slow down Michigan’s rushing attack, it will put more pressure on Bryce Perkins. With home-field advantage and a sense of urgency, the Battlehawks will fight hard to avoid a third straight loss.

Panthers vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 5 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS +2.5