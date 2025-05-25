Defenders vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 9 Prediction:

​The Defenders will hit the road in Week 9 to take on the Roughnecks in Houston on Sunday afternoon. With D.C. laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 47, what’s the smart bet in today’s Defenders vs. Roughnecks matchup?

Defenders vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 9 Event Information

Kickoff: Sunday, May 25, 2025 — 3:00 PM ET

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Broadcast: FOX

Records: DC Defenders (6-2) | Houston Roughnecks (3-5)

Defenders vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 9 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Defenders are 5.5-point road favorites to knock off the Roughnecks. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 47 points.

Game Overview

Week 9 of the UFL wraps up with a clash between two teams headed in opposite directions: the red-hot DC Defenders, fresh off clinching a playoff spot, travel to Texas for their first-ever matchup at TDECU Stadium against the skidding Houston Roughnecks, who have dropped two straight and are officially out of postseason contention.

DC is coming off a thrilling victory over Arlington and may treat this game as a tune-up, potentially limiting key starters with the playoffs looming. Houston, on the other hand, is looking to salvage momentum and pride in front of the home crowd as they evaluate talent for the future.

Quarterback Matchup

Jordan Ta’amu (DC)

There’s no denying that Ta’amu is playing the best football of his UFL career. The MVP frontrunner has passed for nearly 2,000 yards with 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. While his 53.6% completion rate isn’t stellar, he’s shown growth in recent weeks and remains a dynamic dual-threat leader for DC.

Jalan McClendon (HOU)

McClendon, making his fifth start and facing his former team, has breathed life into Houston’s offense despite the team’s record. With a 66.5% completion rate and improved command of the offense, McClendon has given the Roughnecks something to build on—even if wins have been hard to come by.

Key Playmakers to Watch

RB Deon Jackson (DC): Coming off a breakout 89-yard performance, Jackson’s explosiveness could be key early—especially if DC scales back their offensive game plan later in the game.

WR Chris Rowland (DC): A versatile threat in both the passing and return game. Ball security has been an issue, but his speed and agility make him one to watch.

WR Justin Hall (HOU): A consistent target for McClendon, Hall’s quick separation ability could challenge a DC secondary that has shown lapses in coverage and tackling.

RB ZaQuandre White (HOU): A bruising runner with vision, White faces his former team and could exploit DC’s occasional struggles against physical backs.

Defenders vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 9 Prediction

With DC likely managing snaps for stars like Ta’amu and key defensive starters, don’t expect them to go full throttle for four quarters. This opens the door for a competitive showing from the Roughnecks, especially with McClendon and White playing with a chip on their shoulder.

Houston may be out of the playoff race, but they’ve shown flashes of potential, particularly at home. If DC eases up too early, the Roughnecks could make this closer than expected.

The Defenders’ overall talent and coaching edge should carry them to a win—even if it’s not their cleanest performance of the season. Expect a strong first half from DC before the backups see extended time. Houston will keep things interesting, but ultimately fall short against a team with eyes set on a championship run.

Defenders vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 9 Prediction: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS +5.5