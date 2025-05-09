Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Week 7 Betting Prediction & Preview

​Will the road favorite cover on Friday night in San Antonio, TX where the Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Week 7 matchup will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET? DC is currently 7.5-point chalk.

Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Week 7 Event Information

DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: FOX

Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Week 7 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Defenders are 7.5-point road favorites to knock off the Brahmas. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 37.5 points.

Game Preview

The DC Defenders (4-2) arrive in San Antonio looking to avenge their earlier loss to the Brahmas (1-5), who stunned them in Week 4 to earn their only win of the season. Since then, DC has been solid—if imperfect—while San Antonio has spiraled, losing three straight and struggling mightily on offense.

DC is led by Jordan Ta’amu, the UFL’s leading passer with 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite some up-and-down accuracy, Ta’amu remains a dynamic threat, especially when using his legs—something San Antonio experienced firsthand when he racked up 299 passing yards and 71 rushing yards in their last meeting. With the ground game still underperforming, Ta’amu’s connection with Chris Rowland (who had 144 yards and a TD last week) and Braylon Sanders will be critical to the Defenders’ offensive rhythm.

For San Antonio, a switch at quarterback has yet to spark much change. Kevin Hogan replaces Kellen Mond but struggled in his debut last week, tossing for 179 yards and a pick in a lopsided 26-3 loss to Birmingham. The Brahmas’ offensive issues run deeper—24 rushing yards last week paints a bleak picture, and with top receiver Jacob Harris out, they’ll lean heavily on Marquez Stevenson and red-zone back Aidan Robbins, who had success against DC earlier in the year.

Key Matchups to Watch:

Jordan Ta’amu vs. Brahmas Secondary: Ta’amu is overdue for a bounce-back game and should have time to attack San Antonio’s back end, especially if the run game at least keeps them honest.

Aidan Robbins vs. DC Front Seven: With McFarland out, Robbins will carry a heavy load. If he can’t replicate his Week 4 success, the Brahmas’ offense could stall again.

Chris Rowland vs. Brahmas Linebackers: Rowland is nearly unguardable in the slot. Look for Fred Kaiss to scheme him into space early and often.

Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Week 7 Prediction

The Defenders were embarrassed last week and haven’t forgotten their earlier loss to the Brahmas. With a playoff spot still within reach, expect DC to come out aggressive on both sides of the ball. San Antonio, meanwhile, is lacking momentum, offensive identity, and now depth due to injuries.

Defenders vs. Brahmas UFL Week 7 Prediction: DC DEFENDERS -7.5