Defenders vs. Battlehawks XFL Conference Championship Prediction

​The stage is set for an electric rubber match between two bitter rivals with postseason stakes higher than ever. The St. Louis Battlehawks (8–2), riding a six-game win streak and holding the UFL’s best record, welcome the DC Defenders (6–4) for their third and final clash of the year. Each team has won once, but this time the winner advances to the UFL Championship Game.

Defenders vs. Battlehawks XFL Conference Championship Event Information

DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 8, 2025

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Defenders vs. Battlehawks XFL Conference Championship Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 1.5-point road favorites to knock off the Defenders. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 48 points.

Defenders vs. Battlehawks Key Matchups & Storylines

Quarterback Duel

Jordan Ta’amu (DC):

Best season of his spring career: 2,153 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs

But struggles vs. STL: 165 YPG, 1:1 TD:INT ratio in five career games

Needs support from the ground game to stay efficient

Max Duggan (STL):

5–0 as a starter, known for dual-threat mobility and decision-making

First appearance vs. DC; has yet to face their pressure packages

Must stay composed vs. an aggressive Defenders defense

Edge: Slight to St. Louis – Duggan’s form and DC’s defensive inconsistencies may be the difference.

Who Wins the Trenches?

St. Louis:

Best O-line in the UFL leads dynamic three-headed rushing attack:

Jacob Saylors (All-UFL)

Jarveon Howard

Kevon Latulas

Ran for 143 yards in Week 10 with backups

DC:

Will counter with Deon Jackson and Abram Smith

Need to control clock and ease pressure on Ta’amu

Inconsistent run defense could be a fatal flaw

Edge: St. Louis – The trenches belong to the ‘Hawks.

Playmakers to Watch

DC Defenders:

Chris Rowland – 2nd in UFL receiving yards

Cornell Powell – League leader in TDs (7)

Briley Moore – Red zone threat at TE

Seth Williams replaces benched Javon Antonio

St. Louis Battlehawks:

Hakeem Butler – Big-bodied mismatch despite reduced volume

Jahcour Pearson, Gary Jennings – YAC creators underneath

Defense: Led by a deep front seven, but will miss DT Austin Faoliu

Edge: Even – But St. Louis has more balance and healthier weapons.

Coaching Matchup

Anthony Becht (STL):

3rd year with the Battlehawks

Seeks redemption after last year’s playoff exit

Unbeaten with Duggan under center

Shannon Harris (DC):

Overachieved in year one as interim HC

Mastermind behind DC’s early-season win vs. STL

Now must stop a red-hot St. Louis team on the road

Edge: St. Louis – Home field, hot streak, and coaching continuity matter.

Defenders vs. Battlehawks Prediction

The Battlehawks have the momentum, the home crowd, and the most consistent rushing attack in the league. While Jordan Ta’amu and the Defenders have the explosive potential to keep things close, DC’s defensive inconsistencies and lack of recent offensive rhythm may be too much to overcome.

Max Duggan does just enough with his legs and short passing game, and Jacob Saylors finds redemption after a rough outing in Week 3 with a 100-yard day. Expect another grind-it-out fourth quarter—but this time, St. Louis gets over the hump and punches their ticket to the UFL Championship.

This game isn’t just about advancing—it’s about legacy. DC has owned St. Louis in key moments before, but the Battlehawks look primed to flip the script in front of a raucous Dome crowd.

DEFENDERS VS. BATTLEHAWKS PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -1.5