Defenders vs. Battlehawks XFL Conference Championship Prediction

The stage is set for an electric rubber match between two bitter rivals with postseason stakes higher than ever. The St. Louis Battlehawks (8–2), riding a six-game win streak and holding the UFL’s best record, welcome the DC Defenders (6–4) for their third and final clash of the year. Each team has won once, but this time the winner advances to the UFL Championship Game.
Defenders vs. Battlehawks XFL Conference Championship Event Information
DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks
6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 8, 2025
The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO
TV: FOX
Defenders vs. Battlehawks XFL Conference Championship Betting Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 1.5-point road favorites to knock off the Defenders. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 48 points.
Defenders vs. Battlehawks Key Matchups & Storylines
Quarterback Duel
Jordan Ta’amu (DC):
Best season of his spring career: 2,153 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs
But struggles vs. STL: 165 YPG, 1:1 TD:INT ratio in five career games
Needs support from the ground game to stay efficient
Max Duggan (STL):
5–0 as a starter, known for dual-threat mobility and decision-making
First appearance vs. DC; has yet to face their pressure packages
Must stay composed vs. an aggressive Defenders defense
Edge: Slight to St. Louis – Duggan’s form and DC’s defensive inconsistencies may be the difference.
Who Wins the Trenches?
St. Louis:
Best O-line in the UFL leads dynamic three-headed rushing attack:
Jacob Saylors (All-UFL)
Jarveon Howard
Kevon Latulas
Ran for 143 yards in Week 10 with backups
DC:
Will counter with Deon Jackson and Abram Smith
Need to control clock and ease pressure on Ta’amu
Inconsistent run defense could be a fatal flaw
Edge: St. Louis – The trenches belong to the ‘Hawks.
Playmakers to Watch
DC Defenders:
Chris Rowland – 2nd in UFL receiving yards
Cornell Powell – League leader in TDs (7)
Briley Moore – Red zone threat at TE
Seth Williams replaces benched Javon Antonio
St. Louis Battlehawks:
Hakeem Butler – Big-bodied mismatch despite reduced volume
Jahcour Pearson, Gary Jennings – YAC creators underneath
Defense: Led by a deep front seven, but will miss DT Austin Faoliu
Edge: Even – But St. Louis has more balance and healthier weapons.
Coaching Matchup
Anthony Becht (STL):
3rd year with the Battlehawks
Seeks redemption after last year’s playoff exit
Unbeaten with Duggan under center
Shannon Harris (DC):
Overachieved in year one as interim HC
Mastermind behind DC’s early-season win vs. STL
Now must stop a red-hot St. Louis team on the road
Edge: St. Louis – Home field, hot streak, and coaching continuity matter.
Defenders vs. Battlehawks Prediction
The Battlehawks have the momentum, the home crowd, and the most consistent rushing attack in the league. While Jordan Ta’amu and the Defenders have the explosive potential to keep things close, DC’s defensive inconsistencies and lack of recent offensive rhythm may be too much to overcome.
Max Duggan does just enough with his legs and short passing game, and Jacob Saylors finds redemption after a rough outing in Week 3 with a 100-yard day. Expect another grind-it-out fourth quarter—but this time, St. Louis gets over the hump and punches their ticket to the UFL Championship.
This game isn’t just about advancing—it’s about legacy. DC has owned St. Louis in key moments before, but the Battlehawks look primed to flip the script in front of a raucous Dome crowd.
DEFENDERS VS. BATTLEHAWKS PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -1.5