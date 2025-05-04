Brahmas vs. Stallions UFL Week 6 Prediction: Is Under best bet?

​The UFL wraps up Week 6 with a compelling rematch of last season’s Championship as the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) host the San Antonio Brahmas (1-4) in a game that feels far different than their previous high-stakes meetings. What’s the best bet in today’s Brahmas vs. Stallions matchup?

Brahmas vs. Stallions UFL Week 6 Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham Stallions

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: FOX

Brahmas vs. Stallions UFL Week 6 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 10-point home favorites to knock off the Bahamas. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 37.5 points.

Storylines to Watch

This matchup pits two teams trending in opposite directions. Birmingham, while above .500, has struggled with offensive inconsistency and key injuries, most notably at quarterback. San Antonio, meanwhile, has completely unraveled in 2025, searching for answers on both sides of the ball and making desperate midseason roster changes.

Last year, these teams split their two meetings — San Antonio upset Birmingham in Week 9 before being shut out 25-0 in the Championship. This year’s Brahmas don’t resemble that feisty 2024 squad, and the Stallions aren’t the juggernaut we’re used to seeing under Skip Holtz.

Quarterback Carousel

Birmingham: Case Cookus will start again, but his leash could be short. He’s shown flashes of mobility and arm strength but struggled with timing and confidence last week. Expect newly acquired Andrew Peasley to see the field, especially if Cookus stumbles early.

San Antonio: In a surprise twist, veteran Kevin Hogan will start. With Guarantano out sick and Kellen Mond benched, Hogan brings NFL experience and a strong arm to a struggling Brahmas offense. The hope is he can provide poise and spark a group that has lacked identity.

Key Playmakers

Stallions: WRs Deon Cain, Marlon Williams, and TE Jace Sternberger give Birmingham firepower, though chemistry has been lacking. RB C.J. Marable could be in for a breakout game against a soft San Antonio run defense.

Brahmas: RB Anthony McFarland is San Antonio’s most explosive weapon — they must get him involved early and often. WR Ra’Shaun Henry returns from IR and is expected to start, while WR Jacob Harris needs to rebound from costly drops.

In the Trenches

Birmingham’s defensive line, bolstered by the return of captain Ronnie Perkins, will be a mismatch against a San Antonio O-line that’s allowed the most QB pressures in the UFL. The Brahmas also rank last in team sacks, meaning Birmingham’s improved offensive line could control the tempo.

Coaching Edge

Skip Holtz (BHM): Experienced and proven, Holtz is navigating one of his toughest seasons yet but still has his team in playoff contention.

Payton Pardee (SA): The first-year coach has struggled with game management and consistency. Sunday’s matchup is a major test of his ability to rally a team in disarray.

What to Expect

The Stallions are banged up but still dangerous. Their ability to generate pressure and control the run game gives them the edge. San Antonio, down multiple starters and searching for rhythm, will need a heroic effort from Hogan and the defense to stay competitive.

However, football can be unpredictable — especially when a desperate team is fighting for its season. If Hogan finds a groove and McFarland gets loose, this could be closer than expected.

Brahmas vs. Stallions UFL Week 6 Prediction

The Stallions bounce back at home and apply even more pressure to a Brahmas team nearing collapse, but it’ll be a lower-scoring game than expected.

Brahmas vs. Stallions UFL Week 6 Prediction: UNDER 37.5