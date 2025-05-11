Battlehawks vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Betting Prediction & Preview

​ Week 7 of the UFL season wraps up with the St. Louis Battlehawks visiting the Memphis Showboats in a game that pits one of the league’s top contenders against a team desperately trying to keep its season alive. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Battlehawks vs. Showboats matchup?

Battlehawks vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Event Information

St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN

Battlehawks vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 4.5-point road favorites to knock off the Showboats. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 39 points.

Battlehawks vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Prediction

What’s at Stake

The Memphis Showboats (1-5) have reached must-win territory. While technically not eliminated, their postseason hopes are hanging by a thread. They’ve been competitive, losing multiple one-score games—including a narrow 1-point loss to Houston last week—but have yet to turn gritty performances into results. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Battlehawks (4-2) are in the thick of the XFL Conference playoff race and have responded well after a two-game skid with back-to-back wins. With D.C. nipping at their heels, a slip-up here could cost them valuable seeding down the stretch.

Quarterbacks in Focus

Max Duggan has provided a spark for the Battlehawks, using his mobility to extend plays and engineer wins despite growing pains as a passer. He’s developed a strong connection with Hakeem Butler, who has caught a touchdown on each of his three receptions over the past two weeks.

On the Memphis side, Dresser Winn has settled nicely into Noel Mazzone’s offense. His ability to stretch the field and make off-schedule plays has been key, and the return of WR Daewood Davis gives him a dynamic new weapon to exploit mismatches.

Key Matchups to Watch

WR/DB Battles: Both teams feature physical, talented wideouts and aggressive secondaries. Look for duels between Butler and Memphis corners Cameron Dantzler and Lance Boykin, and vice versa with Davis and Adams testing St. Louis DBs Chris Payton-Jones and Qwynnterrio Cole.

Trench Trouble: Injuries and roster changes have weakened both defensive fronts. Memphis is thin at DT after cutting P.J. Hall, and St. Louis is missing key linemen like Abdul Beecham and Austin Faoliu. Expect both teams to test the run game early to see if they can control the line of scrimmage.

Battlehawks Run Game vs. Showboats Front: With Jacob Saylors quietly putting together another strong season, the Battlehawks will try to exploit Memphis’ weakened interior defense.

Coaching Chess Match

Anthony Becht has shown maturity in steering the Battlehawks back on course, but warns against complacency in what he considers a dangerous “trap game.” Jim Turner, though still seeking his second win as a head coach, has Memphis competing every week. His young team has played hard and improved, even if the results haven’t followed.

Battlehawks vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Prediction:

This game will be closer than records suggest. The Showboats are fighting for pride and future contracts, and they’ve been a few plays away from a drastically different record. However, the Battlehawks have more firepower, are better-coached situationally, and still have everything to play for.

Expect a scrappy, physical contest where the difference comes down to third-down execution and red zone efficiency. The Battlehawks should make just enough plays—likely via Saylors on the ground and Butler through the air—to escape Memphis with a win.

Battlehawks vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -4.5