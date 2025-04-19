Battlehawks vs. Renegades UFL Week 4 Betting Preview & Prediction

Week 4 of the UFL rolls on with a critical XFL Conference matchup as the Battlehawks (2-1) visit Choctaw Stadium to face the Renegades (2-1) on Saturday. What’s the smart bet in today’s Battlehawks vs. Renegades matchup?

With both teams fresh off their first losses of the season, the stakes are sky-high in this one. DC is looming at 3-0, and with the Defenders likely to improve to 4-0 against San Antonio on Sunday, the winner of this matchup will control the second seed at 3-1—while the loser drops to 2-2 and faces a tougher climb in the playoff race.

Battlehawks vs. Renegades Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 1-point road favorites to knock off the Renegades today in Arlington. The total, meanwhile, sits at 39.5 points.

Quarterback Duel: Wilkins vs. Perez

This game could hinge on quarterback play—and both sides enter with something to prove.

Arlington’s Luis Perez has been efficient, but far from explosive. He’s struggled under pressure the past two weeks, often settling for field goals and taking drive-killing sacks. Still, Perez has a track record against St. Louis, torching them for 259 yards and three touchdowns in a decisive 36-22 win last season. If Arlington’s offensive line can hold up, Perez could rediscover that form.

Meanwhile, St. Louis QB Manny Wilkins was rolling through the first two weeks, but hit a wall against DC. Under relentless pressure, Wilkins threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a turnover-heavy performance. His dual-threat ability makes him dangerous—but Arlington’s pass rush duo of Chris Odom and Willie Taylor will test his composure once again.

Playmakers to Watch

St. Louis’ offense centers around MVP candidate Jacob Saylors, who remains electric despite being bottled up on the ground last week. Saylors made up for it with 91 receiving yards on seven catches, showcasing his versatility. With Hakeem Butler still inactive, expect Frank Darby, Gary Jennings, and Jahcour Pearson to be Wilkins’ primary targets.

For Arlington, wideout Isaiah Winstead brings a physical presence and has become a go-to option in the passing game. The backfield tandem of Kalen Ballage and Dae Dae Hunter continues to be a strength, with Hunter’s big-play potential providing an extra spark.

One name to keep an eye on: Taco Charlton, who will be active for the first time and adds firepower to Arlington’s already potent pass rush.

Coaching Chess Match

Bob Stoops has his Renegades playing solid defense and pounding the rock—they lead the league in rush defense and are second in rushing offense. But last week’s meltdown against Birmingham, where Arlington gave the game away in the final seconds, has to be cleaned up.

Anthony Becht, meanwhile, is 2-1 all-time against Stoops and has never lost back-to-back games as a pro head coach. He’s built a strong culture in St. Louis, and his squad typically responds well after adversity.

What Happened Last Year?

The Battlehawks and Renegades split their two meetings in 2023. St. Louis won a thriller at home on a last-second field goal, but Arlington returned the favor later in the season behind a dominant second-half surge and multiple Wilkins turnovers.

The key? Pressure. When Wilkins is forced into pure passing situations, mistakes pile up. If Arlington brings the heat, it could be déjà vu.

Battlehawks vs. Renegades Prediction

This one feels like a coin flip. Arlington has the home-field advantage and a recent history of success when they disrupt Wilkins’ rhythm. But Anthony Becht’s Battlehawks have shown grit, and with Saylors leading the way, they’re capable of bouncing back.

Look for a tight, physical game that could swing on a key turnover or a big play from a star. With playoff seeding on the line, expect both teams to leave it all on the field. The Battlehawks have not lost two in a row under Becht.

BATTLEHAWKS VS. RENEGADES PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -1