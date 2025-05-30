Battlehawks vs. Defenders UFL Week 10 Prediction & Betting Preview

The 2025 UFL regular season wraps up with its most electric rivalry on full display, as the St. Louis Battlehawks (7-2) travel to Audi Field to take on the DC Defenders (6-3) in a battle that will determine the #1 seed in the XFL Conference. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Battlehawks vs. Defenders matchup?

Battlehawks vs. Defenders Game Preview

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Network: FOX

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Battlehawks vs. Defenders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 2.5-point road favorites to defeat the Defenders. The total, meanwhile, sits at 43.5 points.

Rivalry Renewed: Battlehawks and Defenders Clash for Top Seed

With the championship game already locked into The Dome in St. Louis—thanks to scheduling conflicts in D.C.—the Defenders will look to deny the Battlehawks the satisfaction of hosting as the top seed, even if the title game takes place in their opponent’s backyard.

Quarterback Situation: Duggan Rising, DiLiello Debuts

St. Louis Battlehawks:

Since stepping in for the injured Manny Wilkins, Max Duggan has brought stability and dual-threat capability to the Battlehawks offense. The former TCU standout has led St. Louis on a four-game win streak, compiling over 695 passing yards and 299 rushing yards in just five starts. Duggan’s ability to make plays with his legs gives the Battlehawks a dangerous edge, particularly in high-leverage situations.

DC Defenders:

The Defenders will rest MVP-favorite Jordan Ta’amu, turning the reins over to Mike DiLiello, who will make his first career UFL start. While unproven at the professional level, DiLiello boasts one of the best FCS seasons in recent memory, throwing for 3,164 yards and 33 total touchdowns with Austin Peay in 2023. Friday will be a major test for the young quarterback under the bright lights of a playoff-caliber atmosphere.

Key Playmakers to Watch

RB Jacob Saylors (Battlehawks): Still the UFL’s rushing leader heading into Week 10, Saylors is poised to claim back-to-back rushing titles. While his usage may be limited ahead of the playoffs, expect explosive plays when he’s on the field.

WR Hakeem Butler (Battlehawks): At 6’5”, Butler is a matchup nightmare. Duggan should look his way frequently against a depleted DC secondary, especially in the red zone and on deep balls.

WR Chris Rowland (Defenders): With 509 receiving yards and dangerous return skills, Rowland is DC’s top offensive weapon with Powell sidelined. Look for DiLiello to target him often, particularly on quick routes to build rhythm.

RB Deon Jackson (Defenders): Now the clear lead back over Abram Smith, Jackson has racked up 414 rushing yards and four TDs. Expect a heavy workload to take pressure off DiLiello and control the pace of the game.

What’s at Stake

Winner = XFL #1 seed, with bragging rights in spring football’s fiercest rivalry.

Loser = XFL #2 seed, and potential momentum concerns heading into the playoffs.

Even though the championship game is set for St. Louis, earning the top seed could impact matchups and playoff confidence.

Don’t Miss It

This Friday night showdown could be a preview of the XFL Championship, and it promises fireworks. Whether you’re in it for the stakes, the rivalry, or the spectacle of the final Beer Snake of the season, Battlehawks vs. Defenders is must-watch spring football.

Expect a physical, emotional game with playoff energy from start to finish. The Battlehawks’ momentum, balanced attack, and experience at quarterback give them the edge—especially with the Defenders resting their MVP and starting a rookie QB. While DC’s crowd and pride may keep it close, St. Louis should do just enough to avenge their Week 3 loss and lock up the top seed.

Battlehawks vs. Defenders UFL Week 10 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -2.5