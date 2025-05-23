Battlehawks vs. Brahmas UFL Week 9 Prediction: Will St. Louis roll?

The Week 9 UFL clash between the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) and the San Antonio Brahmas (1-7) is a rematch of their Week 2 showdown, where St. Louis cruised to a 26-9 victory. While the Battlehawks have clinched a playoff berth and are on a four-game win streak, the Brahmas are fighting for pride, still trying to build momentum in what has been a disappointing season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Battlehawks vs. Brahmas matchup?

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 6.5-point road favorites to knock off the Brahmas. The total, meanwhile, sits at 42 points.

Quarterback Breakdown:

St. Louis – Max Duggan

Duggan has been winning games, but not with his arm. With just 112 passing yards per game and more interceptions than touchdowns, his strength remains his legs and playmaking ability on the ground. That said, he’s acknowledged his limitations and is working to become more efficient through the air. If he finds even moderate rhythm passing, St. Louis becomes far more dangerous.

San Antonio – Kellen Mond

Back under center for the first time since Week 5, Mond is trying to reignite an offense that’s lacked identity. San Antonio’s porous offensive line has given up the most pressures in the league, but Mond’s recent practices suggest growing confidence. If he gets time in the pocket, expect him to target new playmakers like Dee Anderson and Marquez Stevenson, who have shown flashes recently.

Key Playmakers:

Jacob Saylors (RB, STL) – A consistent threat who shredded the Brahmas earlier this year and just posted a 118-yard game. Expect heavy usage again.

Hakeem Butler (WR, STL) – With San Antonio’s secondary banged up and shuffled, Butler could be in for a big night.

Dee Anderson (WR, SA) – A bright spot for the Brahmas, he could exploit a Battlehawks secondary that’s now missing top DBs Chris Payton-Jones and Brandon Sebastian.

Jashaun Corbin (RB, SA) – Steady but needs help from his line and supporting cast to have a meaningful impact.

Injury Report and Roster News:

Battlehawks:

Major hits on defense: DBs Payton-Jones and Sebastian are out; DT Isaiah Mack also lands on IR.

DT T.J. Pesefea returns, bolstering the line.

Rookie DB Micah Abraham makes his debut.

Brahmas:

Welcome back WR Greg Ward Jr.

Debuts for OL Lamont Gaillard and defenders Marcus Haynes, Sean Fresch.

Missing: DT Isaiah Buggs, WR Justin Smith.

Coaching Matchup:

Anthony Becht (STL): Masterfully navigating injuries and still producing wins. His Battlehawks are peaking at the right time.

Payton Pardee (SA): Battling through adversity as interim HC. Despite the losses, his team has shown flashes of potential but continues to be plagued by mistakes.

What to Watch For:

Can the Brahmas limit penalties? Their Week 2 outing featured 10 infractions and multiple mental mistakes. Cleaning that up is a must.

How will St. Louis’ defense hold up? Injuries have gutted the secondary, and it’s time to see if the next men up can handle the pressure.

Will Duggan air it out? If he finds rhythm passing, this game could be out of reach early.

Battlehawks vs. Brahmas Prediction:

The Battlehawks are simply the more complete team right now, even with injuries. San Antonio has new weapons and a fresh mindset with Kellen Mond returning, but their inconsistency and inability to execute in key moments remain major concerns.

BATTLEHAWKS VS. BRAHMAS PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS -6.5