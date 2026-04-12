Aviators vs. Renegades UFL Week 3 Picks: Will Offenses Explode?

This matchup has one of the widest perceived gaps on the Week 3 board—and for good reason. Dallas has looked like the class of the UFL through two weeks, while Columbus is still trying to figure out how to turn production into wins. The question for bettors: is the number too big, or is Dallas just that much better?

🏈 Betting Odds

Spread: Dallas Renegades -7.5

Dallas Renegades -7.5 Total: 46.5

📊 Matchup Breakdown

Let’s start with the obvious—Dallas has been dominant.

Through two games:

67 points scored

Explosive passing attack led by Austin Reed

Elite production from Tyler Vaughns

Strong time of possession and tempo control

Defense forcing turnovers and shutting down third downs

This isn’t just a high-powered offense—it’s a complete team. They can beat you deep, sustain drives, and capitalize on mistakes.

And that’s a major problem for Columbus.

The Aviators have actually moved the ball reasonably well:

315 yards (Week 1)

282 yards (Week 2)

But it’s been inefficient and lacks explosiveness. They’re averaging low yards per pass and relying on long, methodical drives. That’s a tough way to keep up with a team like Dallas that can score quickly.

Even worse, Columbus has:

Lost the turnover battle in both games

Committed 4 turnovers last week alone

Allowed explosive plays on both the ground and through the air

That combination is a nightmare against a Dallas team that thrives on creating and converting big moments.

⚖️ Key Factors

1. Explosive Play Gap

Dallas is generating chunk plays at an elite rate. Columbus… isn’t. That’s the biggest difference in this matchup.

2. Turnovers

Dallas forces them. Columbus commits them. That’s a recipe for a blowout if it continues.

3. Red Zone Efficiency vs. Volume

Columbus has been perfect in the red zone—but they may not get there enough to matter if Dallas jumps out early.

4. Game Script

If Dallas gets ahead (which they’ve done consistently), they can control tempo and force Columbus into uncomfortable passing situations.

🔥 Best Bets

👉 Dallas Renegades -7.5

This is one of those spots where the better team just has too many advantages. Dallas has the edge at QB, explosiveness, defense, and home field—and they’ve already shown they can bury teams early.

👉 Over 46.5

This might feel a bit uncomfortable given Columbus’ offensive limitations, but Dallas can carry a lot of this total themselves. If the Aviators are forced into catch-up mode, that could actually create more scoring opportunities on both sides (including short fields off turnovers).

🧠 Final Prediction

Dallas Renegades 31, Columbus Aviators 17

Dallas’ offense continues to roll, creating explosive plays early and often. Columbus moves the ball in spurts but can’t keep pace, especially once turnovers creep in again. The Renegades stay unbeaten and cover convincingly at home.

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