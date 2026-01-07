Wednesday NHL Best Bets Jan. 7: Will Blues win third straight?

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 10:26 am by Anthony Rome

Will the Blues win their third straight game when they visit the Blackhawks at 9:30 p.m. ET? Will the Senators pull off a slight upset in Utah where they’ll take on the Mammoth at 9:30 p.m. ET? And will the Stars and Capitals struggle to cash the over for bettors in Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET? Our Wednesday NHL Best Bets Jan. 7 column has selections for all three of these games.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: St. Louis Blues -117 (at Blackhawks)

The Blues travel north to take on the Blackhawks — and this feels like a textbook value underdog moneyline pick.

Why I’m on the Blues

**Blackhawks’ star Connor Bedard will NOT play Wednesday. He’s practicing but been ruled out, removing Chicago’s leading scorer and top offensive catalyst. This is a massive blow — Bedard had 44 points in 31 games this season and consistently drives scoring chances for Chicago.

Without Bedard, the Hawks rely on secondary scoring and Spencer Knight in net. While Knight has been solid, losing a go-to scorer in a tight rivalry game swings the matchup.

The Blues are finally trending back toward form, picking up consecutive wins to start a road trip and showing grit on defense.

Blues have beaten the Blackhawks recently — including their last meeting — and have a veteran core ready to grind out low-event games without a top scorer for Chicago.

Prediction:

St. Louis Blues win outright, backing a calmer road club with better depth and fewer offensive questions after Bedard’s absence.

NHL Best Bet: Stars/Capitals under 6

Next up: Dallas at Washington, where the total is 6 goals. I’m taking the under.

Underlying Numbers

Both teams have seen scoring dry up recently — and recent trends support fewer goals. Dallas has struggled to find offense consistently in their last stretch, while Washington’s power play has lagged and they’ve been beat up by injuries.

Capitals injuries : Pierre-Luc Dubois is out, Sonny Milano is out, and Tom Wilson is day-to-day. That’s a significant depth hit for Washington’s offense.

Stars injuries : Jamie Benn and Adam Erne are questionable; Tyler Seguin is out. Though Dallas has scoring talent, they’re not at full strength.

Recent meetings and advanced metrics show these teams in close, tight games with moderate scoring outputs. Neither club has been lighting up the scoreboard with authority in the last several matches.

Prediction:

Under 6 goals is the smart play — goaltending and depleted offenses should hold this game below the total.

NHL Best Bet: Ottawa Senators +107 (at Mammoth)

Finally, the Senators on the moneyline at +107 offers great upside value in Salt Lake City.

Matchup Dynamics

Ottawa beat Utah earlier in the season (4-2). They’ve been slightly better against this opponent head-to-head, and momentum isn’t always reflected in the lines.

Ottawa’s top end offense — led by Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson — remains dangerous. They can unlock scoring off transition and power play chances even on the road.

Utah just played in overtime. That extra exertion can turn into a second-night fatigue factor for the Mammoth, especially when facing a structured Senators squad.

Washington pundits forecast a lower total with strong defensive suppression from both teams in recent games. Oddsmakers also have Utah slightly favored, but that may overvalue home ice relative to recent Ottawa form.

Prediction:

Ottawa Senators take the road win (+107) — the value is here, and Ottawa’s top performers should tilt the tight moments in a close contest.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets Jan. 7

St. Louis Blues -117 Stars/Capitals under 6 Ottawa Senators +107

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.