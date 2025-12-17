Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 17: Will Kings Upset Panthers?

Last Updated on December 17, 2025 10:42 am by Anthony Rome

Will the Kings pull off the upset in Florida on Wednesday night when they visit the Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET? Will the Jets and Blues combine for enough goals to cash the over at Enterprise Center? Is the over also a good bet in the Hurricanes-Predators matchup in Nashville? Read on for our Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 17 column.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Los Angeles Kings +120 (at Panthers)

Pick: Los Angeles Kings ML +120

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET — Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Key Reasons for the Pick:

Goaltending chaos in LA: The Kings lost Darcy Kuemper to injured reserve recently after a head collision, forcing Anton Forsberg into the crease. While Forsberg’s career save percentage is sub-.900 and not inspiring on paper, Florida’s offense has been streaky and hasn’t fully taken advantage of shaky goaltending all season.

Kings defense excels: Los Angeles allow just about 2.5 goals per game — one of the best marks in the league — and can frustrate even high-end attacks when they lean into structure. Florida’s goal pace (approx 3.2 goals/game) is respectable, but it’s their defensive lapses that have inflated totals in recent contests.

Value on the board: +120 on the Kings moneyline represents solid value given they’re +1.5 on the puck line and have hung with this team historically in many matchups. The head-to-head trends aren’t one-sided, and this Kings squad isn’t as far under as the odds suggest.

Upside: If the Panthers don’t click early and LA plays relaxed as underdogs, that +120 could look generous late in the 3rd.

NHL Best Bet: Jets/Blues over 5.5

Pick: Jets/Blues Over 5.5

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET — Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Why the Over Makes Sense:

Offensive output & defensive bleed: Winnipeg averages about 3 goals per game while St. Louis has a middling scoring attack. Neither team’s goaltending has been elite, and both defenses have surrendered chances at a clip that fits over 5.5.

Trend support: According to recent analysis, Jets games have frequently cleared the 5.5 mark, and Blues contests have too — especially with St. Louis trending toward more volatile netminding and offensive rebounds.

Matchup factors: St. Louis has leaned into more open play at home, while Winnipeg’s top forward groups (including Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti) can puncture defenses when they get rolling.

Upside: If either team jumps out early with a couple goals, pitchers-in-relief situations could lead to more offense rather than a locked-down defensive shell.

NHL Best Bet: Hurricanes/Predators over 6

Pick: Hurricanes/Predators Over 6

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Why We Like the Over:

Carolina’s scoring punch: The Hurricanes are producing goals consistently and rank among the better scoring teams in the league, with multiple forwards contributing at a high rate.

Nashville’s offense isn’t afraid to push: The Predators’ recent results include goal bursts (like the hat trick by Filip Forsberg in their last outing) that signal they can find the back of the net. That recent win over the Blues — a 5-2 tilt — underscores the Predators’ scoring capability.

Historical combined output: Carolina and Nashville have frequently combined above 6 goals when they meet, and league trends show both teams allow more than 3 goals against on average — recipe for an overs game.

Caveat: Goalie starts can swing totals dramatically; however, projected nets here don’t show shutdown artists, and both offenses should take advantage.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 17

Los Angeles Kings +120 Jets/Blues over 5.5 Hurricanes/Predators over 6

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.