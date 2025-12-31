Wednesday NHL Best Bet Dec. 31: Will Lightning handle Ducks?

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 10:10 am by Anthony Rome

Will the Lightning handle the Ducks in Anaheim as a road favorite? Will the Wild and Sharks combine for enough goals to cash the over? Can the Bruins and Oilers do the same in Edmonton? Our Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 31 column has selections for all three of these matchups.

NHL Best Bet: Lightning -140 (at Ducks)

Pick: ⚡ Lightning Moneyline (-140)

Why Tampa Bay?

The Lightning enter this game as a legitimate favorite on the road against a middling Ducks squad. Tampa Bay’s offense sits among the upper third of the NHL in goals per game and they’ve balanced that with top-tier defensive metrics, ranking in the top five in fewest goals allowed this season.

Key Offensive Weapons

Nikita Kucherov continues to pace Tampa with elite playmaking and goal scoring.

Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel provide depth scoring on multiple lines.

Context vs Anaheim

The Ducks just fell 5–4 to San Jose in a wild contest, but allow a concerning number of shots and goals against, despite generating offense. Anaheim’s push has been undermined by inconsistent goaltending, evidenced by a recent collapse where starter Lukas Dostal was pulled after allowing multiple early goals.

Injuries & Lineup Factors

The Lightning may be missing key defensemen (e.g., Victor Hedman) and others, but their top units remain one of the more dangerous offensive trios in the league — and Andrei Vasilevskiy stabilizes from the back end. Anaheim simply hasn’t shown the depth or goaltending reliability to suppress a team like Tampa Bay on back-to-back efforts.

Betting Angle

Tampa Bay’s scoring depth + Anaheim’s defensive fragility makes the moneyline play attractive here. If the Lightning get out to an early lead, they control puck possession and limit Duck transition chances.

NHL Best Bet: Wild at Sharks over 5.5

Pick: 🔥 Over 5.5 Goals

Why Expect Scoring?

This Wild-Sharks clash features two teams that have shown their ability to put the puck in the net and also to give it up. Minnesota’s recent 5–2 win over Vegas highlighted their volatility — they can pile up goals quickly.

Conversely, San Jose just scored 4 goals in a game against Anaheim and saw long stretches where multiple offensive threats — including rookie Macklin Celebrini — produce high volume.

Scoring Tendencies

Both teams have combined for games above this total multiple times this season, and statistical projections lean toward the pace not slowing here. San Jose’s leaky defense (one of the worst in goals against) directly fuels this expectation.

Trend & Context

Wild possess a potent attack with multiple scoring contributors (Boldy, Kaprizov, Johansson).

Sharks can get loose offensively, and when they do, high event hockey usually follows.

The Over Play

Expect a fast pace early — Minnesota will push its skating game, and San Jose’s defense going both ways invites breakouts that can tilt this total north of 5.5.

NHL Best Bet: Bruins at Oilers under 5.5

Pick: 🧊 Under 5.5 Goals

Game Dynamics Favor a Lower Total

Bruins and Oilers games have often stayed on the low side of the scoring ledger recently. Even though both clubs have had their share of offensive bursts, their pucks are trending toward tighter defensive systems — especially late in December. Bruins have consistently given up over three goals most games, but between strong goaltending and Edmonton’s occasionally conservative puck possession, fewer scoring chances are expected.

Why the Under Makes Sense

Bruins goaltending has been stabilizing despite league average GA numbers.

Oilers defense plays it tighter in transition versus top competition and limits high-danger chances more effectively than raw goals against suggests.

Historical split between these teams often leans toward competitive grinding games, not track meets.

Total Implication

Given the context — Bruins trying to slow the pace and Edmonton’s priority on structure with the puck — this is a smart play that flies under the radar but aligns with sound trends.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 31

Tampa Bay Lightning -140 Wild at Sharks over 5.5 Bruins at Oilers under 5.5

