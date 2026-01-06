Tuesday NHL Best Bets Jan. 6: Will Golden Knights’ run vs. Jets continue?

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 10:57 am by Anthony Rome

The Golden Knights have owned the Jets in the last 10 meetings between the two teams but will Vegas’ streak versus Winnipeg continue tonight? Will the Flyers beat the Ducks as a home favorite? And can the Oilers avoid losing to the Predators as a large favorite at 9:00 p.m. ET? We answer these questions in our Tuesday NHL Best Bets Jan. 6 column.

NHL Best Bet: Philadelphia Flyers -142 (vs. Ducks)

Prediction: Philadelphia Flyers win straight up.

Why This Matters:

The Flyers come into tonight’s game riding solid momentum and superior structure. Philadelphia just posted a convincing 5–2 road win over Edmonton, showing a balanced attack and disciplined defensive play. Dan Vladar has been reliable in goal, boasting a sub-2.40 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage this season.

Contrast that with the Anaheim Ducks, losers of six straight contests, who have surrendered 30 goals during that skid. Anaheim has struggled defensively, and its goalie tandem of Dostal and Mrazek has combined for a save percentage well under league average — particularly Dostal’s .887 mark — when facing stronger opponents.

Key Factors:

Flyers depth & scoring balance — Travis Konecny, Trevor Zegras, and Owen Tippett provide secondary scoring that can punish Ducks defensive lapses.

Home ice advantage — Philadelphia’s defensive structure tightens at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Ducks slump + injuries — Anaheim’s poor recent form and lack of consistency against disciplined teams makes them ripe for another loss.

Bet: Flyers moneyline (-142)

NHL Best Bet: Vegas Golden Knights -105 (at Jets)

Why This Matters:

Although Vegas hasn’t been dominant lately, this pick is rooted in interior talent and recent positive developments. Vegas has had its share of adversity — multiple losses and defenseman Brayden McNabb out week-to-week — but the return of Jack Eichel to the lineup is a game-changer. Eichel’s 41 points on the season give Vegas firepower that the Jets currently lack.

The Jets are limping through a lengthy skid, losing nine straight games, which has dropped confidence and limited offensive punch. While home ice favors Winnipeg, Vegas has the edge in talent and offensive balance: Mark Stone’s leadership and Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal scoring help offset recent defensive holes.

Key Factors:

Eichel’s return strengthens Vegas’ top line and power play.

Jets slump is severe — nine straight losses suggests systemic issues.

Goaltending edge — Vegas tends to suppress shots better and will tilt the pace.

Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-105)

NHL Best Bet: Edmonton Oilers -160 (vs. Predators)

Prediction: Edmonton Oilers handle Nashville in regulation.

Why This Matters:

The Oilers enter this matchup with two of the most dangerous offensive weapons in hockey: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — both of whom have been lighting up score sheets, with McDavid leading the league in points and Draisaitl recently bursting for a hat trick.

Edmonton has been one of the more consistent home teams, blending elite scoring with solid puck control. The Predators, meanwhile, remain a competitive but middling club that has shown scoring upside yet lacks the depth to keep pace with top offensive teams. Nashville’s power play and overall offense sit in the middle of the league, and their goaltending has been serviceable but not elite.

Key Factors:

Oilers offensive firepower from McDavid and Draisaitl pushes tempo and creates mismatches.

Predators’ defensive limitations — Nashville allows more than 3 goals per game.

Superior goaltending depth for Edmonton ensures a tighter game when it matters.

Bet: Oilers moneyline (-160)

Tuesday NHL Best Bets Jan. 6

Philadelphia Flyers -142 Vegas Golden Knights -105 Edmonton Oilers -160

