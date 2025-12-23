Tuesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 23: Will Leafs’ dominance over Pens continue?

Last Updated on December 23, 2025 9:58 am by Anthony Rome

Will the Maple Leafs’ dominance over the Penguins continue on Tuesday night when the two teams clash in Toronto? Can the Bruins handle business as a home favorite versus the Habs? And will the Sabres pull off one of the better upsets of the night when they visit the Senators? Read on for our NHL Best Best Dec. 23 betting selections.

NHL Best Bet: Maple Leafs -127 (vs. Penguins)

Prediction: Maple Leafs win

Why: Toronto enters this game needing a bounce-back after a turbulent stretch — they’re 1-4-1 over the last six and recently fired assistant coach Marc Savard in response to their league-worst power play (13.3%) and offensive stagnation.

Despite that, they’re at home and get a struggling Pittsburgh squad that has significant offensive woes. The Pens have managed just three wins in 14 tries against Toronto recently, including a multi-year winless skid at Scotiabank Arena.

Additionally, Toronto’s reinforced urgency and the marginal bounce often seen immediately following coaching changes give them an edge here. Pittsburgh’s confidence is shaky — they’re winless in several outings — and Toronto’s star talent must respond in this spot. This pick is all about situational advantage and desperation driving performance.

NHL Best Bet: Stars -122 (at Red Wings)

Prediction: Stars win

Why: Dallas has been one of the NHL’s most consistent teams this season. They’re sitting near the top of the standings with a 25-7-5 record and boast a 13-2-4 road mark, demonstrating elite two-way play away from home.

The Stars rolled recently with a high-scoring 8-3 win and have balance from Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and a stingy defensive scheme anchored by Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger.

Contrast that with Detroit, which has been solid but not dominant — their goaltending is middling, and their underlying metrics dip against high-tempo attacks. Dallas’ combination of speed, offensive firepower, and experience gives them just enough to edge Detroit on the road.

NHL Best Bet: Bruins -123 (vs. Canadiens)

Prediction: Bruins win

Why: Boston comes in as a slight favorite against a Canadiens club that’s capable offensively but inconsistent defensively. Recent head-to-head history leans in Boston’s favor with success in prior meetings, and the Bruins remain strong at home.

Even though Montreal has been competitive (second in the Atlantic, strong road results), Boston’s depth — led by Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak — and slightly stronger goaltending stability give them the edge in a close affair. Several sportsbooks project Boston as the ML favorite at around -122.

This is a disciplined commitment pick; in tight division battles like this one, the home team with a deeper roster usually tips the scale.

NHL Best Bets: Sabres +133 (at Senators)

Prediction: Sabres win

Why: Buffalo comes in as an underdog — but we like the value at +133. The Sabres have been playing excellent hockey of late, riding a multi-game winning streak thanks to timely scoring from Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and strong goaltending from Alex Lyon.

Ottawa itself has momentum — including a recent 6-4 win — and stars like Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle have been driving offense.

However, Buffalo’s recent road results and ability to sustain pressure and goal volume give them the edge. The +133 price implies underdog value that outperforms the teams’ relative play — especially with Sabres’ offensive depth plus Senators having defensive inconsistencies.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 23

Toronto Maple Leafs -127 Dallas Stars -122 Boston Bruins -123 Buffalo Sabres +133

