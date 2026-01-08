Thursday NHL Best Bets Jan. 8: Are Flyers on Upset Alert vs. Maple Leafs?

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:24 am by Anthony Rome

Are the Flyers on upset alert tonight versus the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m. ET? Will the Red Wings handle business as home favorites against the Canucks at 7:00 p.m. ET? Can Nashville produce a win as a home favorite versus the Islanders at 8:00 p.m. ET? Our Thursday NHL Best Bets Jan. 8 column offers selections on all three of these matchups.

NHL Best Bet: Toronto Maple Leafs +111 (at Flyers)

Pick: Maple Leafs +111

Why This Is a Strong Play:

Toronto enters this matchup with momentum after a convincing 4–1 win over the Panthers on Jan. 6, paced by Auston Matthews, who continues to score at an elite rate and recently extended his franchise goal record. Joseph Woll has been solid in net with a sub-3.00 GAA and .916-plus save rate, providing Toronto a reliable backbone despite defensive lapses.

Conversely, Philadelphia’s underlying defensive metrics suggest vulnerability. Although the Flyers sit ahead in the standings and average just over 3 goals per game, they also concede nearly 2.8 goals against per night — and their structure has deteriorated when pressured by quick, transition-style offenses. Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny lead Philly’s attack, but both are inconsistent threats against structured defensive sets.

Matchup Dynamics Favor Toronto Value:

Head-to-head history heavily favors the Leafs — Toronto has dominated this series in recent meetings, including multiple wins in Philadelphia.

Road struggles for Toronto keep the moneyline price attractive — the Leafs have been underdogs away but show signs of turning the corner with improved depth scoring.

Flyers’ defensive inconsistency and transactional reliance on offensive bursts means late leads are often tested — perfect for Toronto +ML value.

Injuries & Key Notes:

Toronto has seen shuffling on defense through the season, but core pieces like Matthews and William Nylander remain offensive focal points. Philadelphia deals with occasional wing depth issues that can tighten scoring options late in games.

Prediction: Leafs steal a close one — don’t be scared of the plus money.

NHL Best Bet: Detroit Red Wings -157 (vs. Canucks)

Pick: Detroit Red Wings -157

Why This Is a Strong Play:

Detroit sits comfortably above .500 this season (25–15–4) with balanced scoring and a top-six capable of generating opportunities against most teams. Captain Dylan Larkin and point producer Lucas Raymond have led Detroit’s attack, while Alex DeBrincat remains the primary finisher. The Red Wings average just over 3 goals per game and boast a respectable 24.6% power-play conversion — a top-10 rate league-wide.

The Canucks, on the other hand, have struggled to remain consistent this season and carry a sub-.500 record into Detroit (16–21–5). Their road results aren’t awful, but Vancouver’s offense averages under 2.8 goals per game with a negative goal differential, and they’ve dropped multiple recent games against playoff-caliber opponents — including a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

Tactical Breakdown:

The Wings control possession and pace at five-on-five , which is crucial against a Canucks club that tries to play through top stars like Elias Pettersson but can lack depth scoring.

Detroit’s home record is strong , and Little Caesars Arena is a tough building for teams with defensive inconsistency.

Vancouver’s goaltending has been middling, and their defensive structure has leaked goals in key stretches — perfect for Detroit’s balanced attack to exploit.

Prediction: Wings roll at home and control pace — backing Detroit -157 is the sensible moneyline.

NHL Best Bet: Nashville Predators -113 (vs. Islanders)

Pick: Nashville Predators -113

Why This Is a Strong Play:

Nashville welcomes New York with a balanced roster that has shown flashes of stout play, particularly in special teams and neutral zone control. The Predators have hovered around the playoff picture and can elevate their game when structure and neutral zone support is at its peak. Their goaltending tandem gives them a chance to keep close games within reach, especially at home.

Meanwhile the Islanders will be on the tail end of a long road trip, and Bo Horvat — their captain and leading scorer — continues to miss time with a lower-body injury. The absence of Horvat — combined with other key pieces like Kyle Palmieri still sidelined — limits New York’s offensive upside and makes life tougher against disciplined defensive clubs.

Matchup Observations:

Nashville’s home presence and ability to grind play in the offensive zone can sap the Islanders’ transition style.

New York’s road stretch and injury depletion make them vulnerable in low-event hockey nights — ideal conditions for Nashville to squeak past.

The Islanders’ power play remains serviceable but inconsistent without top center depth; Predators’ penalty kill has held strong enough to make power-play advantages less impactful.

Prediction: Predators do just enough to edge out a soft Isles squad — take the chalk here.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Jan. 8

Toronto Maple Leafs +111 Detroit Red Wings -157 Nashville Predators -113

