Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 18: Will Wild Win Sixth Straight?

This Thursday NHL slate offers ideal contrarian and totals opportunities across four games where goaltending trends, recent scoring environments, and situational factors tilt the betting edge. From a tight Oilers-Bruins clash to Minnesota’s road test in Columbus, read on for my Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 18 selections.

NHL Best Bet: Oilers/Bruins under 6.5

This game features two high-end offenses on paper — Edmonton (3.41 GF/GP) and Boston (3.26 GF/GP) — but underlying indicators favor the under. Both teams defend better than their raw scoring suggests and recent trends have tilted toward containment.

Oilers context: Edmonton scored six against Pittsburgh and Calgary recently, but that offensive surge is driven by elite talents like Connor McDavid (20G, 36A) and Leon Draisaitl (17G, 30A) — both capable of a big night. Still, Edmonton’s goaltending has been inconsistent, with team GAA sitting high — indicating volatility rather than runaway scoring.

Bruins context: Boston has been cooking lately, including a solid win over Utah, but they’ve also shown control when allowed goals are scarce. Their recent scoring surge isn’t guaranteed to blow past a structured Oilers team with capable netminding.

Tactical edge: When two offenses meet that can score in bunches but face disciplined neutral zone and penalty kill structures, totals often stay capped. This accounts for a 6.5 line that feels elevated given situational scoring suspensions and older defensive corps in both leagues.

Prediction: Expect a disciplined, strategic pace with efficient chances and a final score in the 4–2 or 3–2 range, rather than a slugfest.

NHL Best Bet: Minnesota Wild -111 (at Columbus)

Wild @ Blue Jackets — Wild -111

Minnesota’s recent form shows a scorching run where they’ve thumped teams convincingly — including a blowout over Washington and a six-goal night vs. Boston.

Wild Strengths: Minnesota’s top line and secondary scoring are firing, Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy driving high danger scoring, with Filip Gustavsson anchoring a tight defense that has kept the GAA relatively low despite facing volume.

Blue Jackets Issues: Columbus features an offense that sits around league average (2.91 GF/GP) and a leaky defense (3.46 GAA). Their goaltending has fluctuated and they’ve lost momentum in tight home contests.

Injury/Depth: Minnesota’s ability to roll four lines while Columbus battles attrition boosts the Wild’s probability of controlling tempo and limiting opposition opportunities.

Prediction: Wild take control early and grind out a 3–1 or 4–2 road win, justifying the moneyline value.

NHL Best Bet: Blackhawks/Canadiens under 5.5

This matchup pits two teams trending toward structure and defensive tightening.

Chicago Blackhawks: Their offense has growth potential, but they’re inconsistent and prone to low output nights, especially when facing disciplined defenders.

Montreal Canadiens: Injury depletion (with key pieces like Kirby Dach sidelined earlier this season) has suppressed scoring depth.

Goaltending impact: Neither team reliably creates sustained high danger or volume. Low totals like this favor the under when both clubs defend with desperation in a close contest.

Prediction: Lean for a slow, grinding game with a final like 2–1 or 3–2 — under the 5.5 mark.

NHL Best Bet: Stars/Sharks over 6

Finally, the one outright offense-first spot: Dallas vs. San Jose.

Stars’ Offense: Dallas rolls deep scoring and currently boasts one of the better GAA marks among quality teams, with talents like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz consistently generating opportunities.

Sharks’ Defense: San Jose’s goals-against profile trends toward high yield against, and they’ve surrendered multiples in recent outings — coupled with a younger core still tightening up gaps.

Up-Tempo Expectation: Both teams can score but also allow chances, a combo that typically triggers overs, particularly at 6 goals in a full 60-minute affair.

Prediction: a 4–3 or 5–2 finish that cleaves this game above the 6-goal line.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 18

Oilers/Bruins under 6.5 Minnesota Wild -111 Blackhawk/Canadiens under 5.5 Stars/Sharks over 6

