Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 11: Are Stars right side vs. Wild?

Fresh off a 6-1 thrashing of the Habs in Montreal on Tuesday night, will the Lightning make it back-to-back wins when they visit the Devils? Are the Penguins the right side versus the aforementioned Canadiens? Will the Stars continue to have immense success against the Wild? Read on for our Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 11 edition.

NHL Best Bet: Tampa Bay Lightning -129

Tampa’s lineup depth and veteran finishing ability tilt the expected goals (xG) in their favor against a Devils team that has shown goaltending volatility. Even if Vasilevskiy’s status is uncertain, Tampa’s defense core and special teams create enough play-driving minutes to edge New Jersey on the road. Final score: Lightning 4 — Devils 2.

(Reminder: confirm starter for TB and the Devils’ goalie on gameday — adjust unit size if Vasilevskiy starts or is out.)

NHL Best Bet: Pittsburgh Penguins -118

Montreal’s rate of goals against has been elevated recently and, despite Malkin’s absence, Pittsburgh still controls territorial play and has veteran finishers who convert high-danger chances. Home-ice advantage helps but doesn’t erase Montreal’s defensive holes. Final score: Penguins 3 — Canadiens 1.

NHL Best Bet: Golden Knights/Flyers over 5.5

Vegas’ offense has been consistently capable of generating high-danger looks and Philly’s defensive inconsistencies (plus special teams battle) make the over attractive. If Vegas starts a goalie coming off big minutes or Philly pins this as a top line opportunity, you get two teams that push play. Final score: Golden Knights 3 — Flyers 3.

NHL Best Bet: Dallas Stars -139

Dallas controls possession and creates transition chances that exploit Minnesota’s occasional breakdowns. On a neutral performance from both starters, Stars’ depth scoring will be the difference. Final score: Stars 4 — Wild 2.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 11

Tampa Bay Lightning -129 Pittsburgh Penguins -118 Golden Knights/Flyers over 5.5 Dallas Stars -139

