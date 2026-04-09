Thursday NHL Best Bets April 9: Are Stars on Upset Alert vs. Wild?

Last Updated on April 9, 2026 11:50 am by Anthony Rome
Thursday’s NHL slate is all about contrasting styles, which is exactly where betting value shows up late in the season. Some teams are pushing pace to stay alive in the playoff race, while others are locking things down and grinding out results.
Tonight’s card gives us a perfect split: one game that should open up offensively, one that profiles as a defensive battle, and a live underdog in a matchup that’s closer than the odds suggest.
Let’s break it down.
- Penguins/Devils OVER 6.5
- Jets/Blues UNDER 5.5
- Minnesota Wild +113
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