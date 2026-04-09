Thursday NHL Best Bets April 9: Are Stars on Upset Alert vs. Wild?

Penguins at Devils OVER 6.5 Goals (7:00PM)

This is a strong over spot driven by pace and offensive upside.

Pittsburgh continues to lean into a more aggressive style, creating chances but also giving plenty back defensively. That combination has led to higher-event games, especially against teams that can match their speed.

New Jersey fits that mold perfectly. The Devils have been generating offense at a high rate and are dangerous in transition, which plays directly into a back-and-forth game script.

The key here is tempo—neither team is built to sit back, and once this game opens up, it should stay that way.

With the total sitting at 6.5 consistently across sportsbooks, this projects as a 4-3 type of game or better.

👉 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

Jets at Blues UNDER 5.5 Goals (8:00PM)

This is the opposite type of matchup—and one of the stronger unders on the board.

Both Winnipeg and St. Louis are comfortable playing structured, defensive hockey, especially in meaningful late-season spots. These are teams that prioritize positioning, limit odd-man rushes, and rely on goaltending.

The biggest factor here is pace. Neither team is likely to push aggressively unless trailing, and even then, chances will be limited by strong defensive systems.

With a total of 5.5, this sets up as a tight 2-1 or 3-2 type of game where every goal is earned.

👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals

Wild +113 at Stars (9:00PM)

I’ll be against the majority of public bettors according to our NHL Public Betting page, but this is a great value play on a live underdog.

Minnesota has shown they can compete in these types of matchups by playing disciplined, structured hockey and capitalizing on opportunities. They don’t need to dominate possession—they just need to stay within their system.

Dallas is the more complete team on paper, but that’s already baked into the price. At +113, you’re getting value on a Wild team that can neutralize pace and keep this game close deep into the third period.

In coin-flip style games, grabbing plus money is the right move—especially when the underdog has a clear path to controlling tempo.

👉 Pick: Wild +113

Thursday NHL Best Bets April 9