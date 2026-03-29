Sunday NHL Best Bets March 29: Will Stars keep rolling vs. Flyers?

Last Updated on March 29, 2026 9:13 am by Anthony Rome

Sunday’s NHL slate brings a perfect mix of playoff intensity and betting value, with several matchups shaping up to be dictated by game script and late-season urgency. As teams fight for positioning, we’re seeing tighter defensive play in key divisional battles and clear talent gaps in others—creating ideal spots for both totals and moneyline bettors. With that in mind, three plays stand out on the March 29 card, including a low-scoring rivalry in Montreal and two strong favorites in bounce-back and mismatch situations.

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Bruins at Canadiens UNDER 6 Goals (5:00PM)

This is a classic late-season Atlantic Division grinder between two playoff-caliber teams. Both the Bruins and Canadiens are firmly in the postseason race, sitting near the top half of the division standings. Montreal has been especially strong, holding a top-three spot in the Atlantic, while Boston remains right in the Wild Card mix.

The key angle here is pace and structure. These teams are built on discipline and defensive responsibility, especially in meaningful games like this one. Late-season divisional matchups tend to tighten up, and both sides know the importance of limiting mistakes.

Montreal games have leaned toward controlled, lower-event hockey during their playoff push, while Boston’s defensive identity remains intact despite some recent inconsistency. Even when Boston wins—like their recent 6-3 result—they typically generate offense off efficiency rather than high-volume chaos.

Expect strong goaltending, physical play, and limited transition chances. With playoff implications and familiarity between these teams, this sets up as a tight 3-2 type of game.

Pick: UNDER 6 goals

NHL Best Bet: Stars -152 at Flyers (7:00PM)

This is a clear buy-low spot on Dallas.

Despite a recent skid, the Stars remain one of the NHL’s elite teams, sitting near the top of the Western Conference with over 40 wins and a strong goal differential. Their recent losing streak is more about a short-term dip than a structural issue.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been competitive and is fighting for playoff positioning, but this is still a team that has shown inconsistency against top-tier opponents. Even in their recent surge—including a dominant win over Chicago—they’ve largely capitalized on weaker competition.

The biggest edge here is talent and depth. Dallas brings a more complete roster, stronger blue line play, and a higher ceiling offensively. After dropping multiple games, urgency should be high, and this is the type of bounce-back spot elite teams typically capitalize on.

If Dallas dictates pace early, they should control possession and eventually break through.

Pick: Stars -152

NHL Best Bet: Blackhawks at Devils -164 (7:00PM)

New Jersey is quietly trending in the right direction, especially offensively.

Since the break, the Devils have been scoring at an elevated clip—over 3.5 goals per game in recent stretches—with key contributors driving production across the lineup. That offensive upside is a major advantage in this matchup.

On the other side, Chicago continues to struggle with consistency and results. They’ve dropped multiple games recently and sit well outside the playoff picture, with defensive issues showing up repeatedly.

While Chicago still has elite young talent, they’ve had difficulty containing stronger offensive teams—something that plays directly into New Jersey’s strengths.

The Devils have already shown they can beat quality opponents when their offense clicks, including wins fueled by multi-point efforts from top players.

At home, with the better offense and more urgency, this is a strong spot to lay the number.

Pick: Devils -164

Sunday NHL Best Bets March 29