Sunday NHL Best Bets Jan. 11: Will Devils upset Jets in Winnipeg?

Last Updated on January 11, 2026 9:09 am by Anthony Rome

Will the Devils upend the Jets in Winnipeg at 2:00 p.m. ET today? Will the Bruins pull off a small upset as a home favorite versus the Penguins at 5:00 p.m. ET? Can the Golden Knights avoid crashing as a large favorite in San Jose where they’ll take on the Sharks at 8:00 p.m. ET? Our Sunday NHL Best Bets Jan. 11 column has predictions for all three of these matchups.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Devils +109 (at Winnipeg)

Prediction: Devils +109

Why this is a value play:

On the surface, the Winnipeg Jets are favored in this 2 p.m. ET duel in Manitoba, but the Devils’ moneyline near +109 offers real value given their upside and the Jets’ vulnerabilities.

Devils offensive sparkers — led by Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier — can be dangerous on the road, and while New Jersey has struggled to score consistently (around 2.55 goals per game), they still create offense and can beat a middling Jets defense.

Winnipeg has its own challenges. Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury is out with an upper-body injury, Neal Pionk and Morgan Barron are day-to-day, weakening a blueline already taxed.

The Jets have been inconsistent at home this season, and while Winnipeg has slightly better overall metrics, the Devils’ ability to keep this game close — especially with puck luck and special teams — gives the +109 a bettable look .

Intangibles: New Jersey’s recent scoring droughts can flip to modest offensive outputs against a Jets team that has shown holes in high danger zones. Expect an ugly-but-close game where New Jersey’s value on the moneyline pays off.

Starter Insight: With Jake Allen likely between the pipes and the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck showing up and down play this season, a tight game could easily require OT — great news for the +109 ML dog.

Bottom Line: The Devils’ value price and jets defensive inconsistencies make this an appealing swing bet.

NHL Best Bet: Bruins +102 (vs. Penguins)

Prediction: Bruins +102

Game Context:

This afternoon tilt at TD Garden brings together Boston’s offensive resurgence and a Penguins squad coming off a loss that snapped a long streak.

Why Boston is the pick:

Boston just exploded for 10 goals on the New York Rangers , with standout performances from Marat Khusnutdinov, Pavel Zacha (hat trick), and David Pastrnak (six assists). Their scoring has real momentum , and this type of offensive burst rarely disappears overnight.

Injuries may temper expectations — Morgan Geekie exited in the Rangers game for personal reasons and is a game-time decision, while defenseman Hampus Lindholm left with a lower-body issue. Still, Boston’s depth scoring is alive and well.

The Penguins just lost to Calgary , snapping a six-game winning streak. They’ve also been dealing with forward injuries — including Bryan Rust’s absence — which impact secondary scoring.

Head-to-head context suggests Boston’s home depth offensively and the recent hot stretch makes +102 +EV on the moneyline — especially with Sid Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s production having ebbs and flows.

Bottom Line: The Bruins’ bout of goal scoring coupled with Pittsburgh’s slight offensive regression and injuries makes Boston +102 a strong value pick here.

NHL Best Bet: Golden Knights -162 (at San Jose)

Prediction: Golden Knights −162

Why this is a strong lean:

Vegas has been trending back up after a mid-season dip; they recently won back-to-back, most recently a 4-2 victory where Mark Stone extended his goal streak to seven straight games and Vegas controlled the pace despite opposition fatigue.

Star talent like Stone, Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel, and Reilly Smith have been contributing across the board. Vegas’s depth scoring makes them a consistent threat — even on the road or against teams with fluctuating goaltending.

Goaltending — with Akira Schmid stepping in admirably in recent outings — has stabilized the Knights and shored up earlier inconsistencies when Carter Hart was hurt.

Opponent context: On paper, Vegas matches well against most mid-tier NHL competition. Their recent three-game win streak (including an OT winner to snap a skid) shows they can grind out results even when not at peak performance.

At −162, this isn’t an overwhelming juice but reflects a team that’s talent-rich and getting healthier and consistent at the right time for the playoff push. This line is worth backing.

Bottom Line: Vegas’s star performers staying hot and improved netminding make the −162 a justified choice.

Sunday NHL Best Bets Jan. 11

New Jersey Devils +109 Boston Bruins +102 Vegas Golden Knights -162

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.