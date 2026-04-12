Sunday NHL Best Bets April 12: Will Habs vs. Islanders cash the over?

Canadiens at Islanders OVER 6 Goals (6:00PM)

This number feels a bit low given how this matchup can play out.

While the Islanders are typically known for structure, they’ve shown more offensive involvement recently—especially when facing teams that don’t sit back. Montreal fits that mold, as they’re willing to push pace and trade chances, particularly in competitive games.

The key factor here is game flow. If Montreal forces tempo early, New York won’t be able to stay in a fully controlled, low-event style. Instead, this becomes a more open, back-and-forth game.

At a total of 6, you don’t need a shootout—just consistent contributions from both sides. A 3-3 type of game gets you there.

👉 Pick: OVER 6 goals

Bruins at Blue Jackets UNDER 6.5 Goals (6:00PM)

This sets up as one of the better under spots on the slate.

Boston continues to rely on defensive structure and disciplined play, especially in meaningful games. They’re comfortable slowing things down, limiting chances, and playing a controlled style.

Columbus has also shown the ability to play in tighter games, particularly against structured opponents. When facing a team like Boston, they’re unlikely to open things up and instead will focus on keeping things manageable.

The biggest factor is pace—both teams are capable of settling into a low-event rhythm, with limited transition opportunities.

With a 6.5 total, this projects closer to a 3-2 or 3-1 type of game.

👉 Pick: UNDER 6.5 goals

Utah Mammoth -153 (9:00PM)

NHL public bettors and I are on the same page: This is one of the stronger side plays on the board.

Utah has shown the ability to control pace and generate consistent offense, especially against teams that struggle defensively. They’re comfortable dictating play and forcing opponents into uncomfortable situations.

At this price, you’re backing the more reliable team—one that can win in multiple ways, whether the game turns into a faster-paced matchup or stays controlled.

The edge here comes from consistency and execution. If Utah plays to its identity, they should control possession and create the better scoring chances.

👉 Pick: Mammoth -153

Sunday NHL Best Bets April 12