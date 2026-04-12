Sunday NHL Best Bets April 12: Will Habs vs. Islanders cash the over?

Last Updated on April 12, 2026 9:06 am by Anthony Rome
Sunday’s NHL slate may not be the biggest, but it’s a strong one for targeting totals and a clear side edge. At this stage of the season, motivation and game script are everything—some teams are opening things up to chase points, while others are leaning heavily into structure.
Tonight’s card gives us a little of both: one matchup trending toward offense, one that should stay tight and disciplined, and a favorite in a strong position to control play. Let’s break it down.
- Canadiens vs. Islanders OVER 6
- Bruins vs. Blue Jackets UNDER 6.5
- Utah Mammoth -153
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