Saturday’s NHL slate is loaded with playoff-caliber matchups, but more importantly, it offers value opportunities if you avoid overpriced favorites. With several teams surging down the stretch and key injuries shaping line movement, this card is all about targeting efficient offenses, goaltending mismatches, and situational momentum. Continue reading our Saturday NHL Best Bets March 27 column for our top three betting selections ahead of today’s slate.

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NHL Best Bet: Oilers -148 (vs. Ducks), 3:30 p.m. ET

This is the best combination of star power and betting value on the board.

The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who is having another absurd season with 121 points (41 goals, 80 assists). That level of offensive production alone creates a nightly mismatch, especially against a Ducks team that struggles in net.

Anaheim has been solid offensively behind Cutter Gauthier (36 goals), but their goaltending remains shaky:

Lukas Dostal: 3.01 GAA, .893 SV%

Edmonton’s goalie depth isn’t elite, but Anaheim’s is worse

The real edge here:

Edmonton at home

Ducks allowing inconsistent defensive performances

Oilers still undervalued due to record inconsistency

Prediction: Oilers win 5-3

NHL Best Bets: Senators/Lightning Over 6, 1:00 p.m. ET

This is a pure offense-driven bet, and the numbers strongly support it.

Both teams are elite scoring units:

Tampa Bay: 3.61 goals per game

Ottawa: 3.32 goals per game

And the stars are delivering:

Nikita Kucherov : 121 points (40G, 81A)

: 121 points (40G, 81A) Tim Stützle: 75 points (32G, 43A)

Even more important:

Ottawa defense is banged up (multiple defensemen out)

Tampa missing Victor Hedman hurts defensive structure

Both teams top-tier on the power play (23%+)

This sets up perfectly for a track meet game script.

Prediction: Lightning 4-3

NHL Best Bet: Blues -140 (vs. Lightning), 7:00 p.m. ET

This is the sharpest situational play on the board.

Toronto is missing its most important player:

Auston Matthews is OUT

That completely changes their offensive ceiling.

Meanwhile, the Blues:

Riding a 5-game winning streak

Getting elite goaltending from Joel Hofer (2.53 GAA, .912 SV%)

Playing strong defensive hockey (just 2.61 goals scored but controlling pace)

Toronto still has talent (William Nylander, etc.), but without Matthews, their finishing ability drops significantly.

This is a classic:

Hot home team vs shorthanded road team

Prediction: Blues win 3-2

Saturday NHL Best Bets March 27