Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 20: Will Ducks thrive vs. Blue Jackets?

Our Friday NHL Best Bets Dec. 19 column has three plays tonight in hockey, including an over that you won’t want to pass on. Will the under cash in Florida when the Panthers host the Hurricanes? Are the Devils the best value bet of the night? Read on for our three selections.

NHL Best Bet: Islanders/Sabres under 6.5

Pick: UNDER 6.5

Why? This total sets up perfectly based on recent trends, defensive struggles, and absences. The Sabres and Islanders have both leaned on structure rather than fireworks lately, and there’s reason to believe this game stays quieter.

Buffalo’s defense just took another hit: Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins just suffered a broken leg and is out 6-8 weeks, disrupting their second pairing and overall defensive rotation.

Meanwhile, the Islanders came out of their previous game with a lackluster offensive showing and have struggled to consistently generate multi-goal outputs when their top scoring isn’t erupting. Recent form suggests both teams are more methodical than explosive.

Goalies in this spot should benefit from less traffic and tighter play as both squads look to avoid miscues early on the back-to-back weekend.

➡️ Bet Reasoning: Fewer combined high-danger chances; significant Sabres defensive loss; trend toward controlled scoring here.

NHL Best Bet: Canucks/Bruins under 5.5

Pick: UNDER 5.5

Why? The Canucks have new life defensively, and Boston has shown it isn’t a shoot-out machine despite its size and skill.

Vancouver just blanked the Islanders with strong netminding and structure — a performance that keeps their streak going. Boston isn’t typically chalk full of high-output games; they limit mistakes and grind down the opposition’s chances.

Boston’s defense and goalie combo can hold a tight game to five or fewer combined goals against a Canucks group that’s trending with stingy play. This is ideal for an under.

➡️ Bet Reasoning: Defensive momentum from Vancouver; Bruins aren’t shootouts at home; goals lean lower.

NHL Best Bet: Maple Leafs -102 (at Predators)

Pick: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ML

Why? The Leafs are riding an offensive upswing and are getting key structure back, and this is a great spot against a middling Predators squad.

Toronto got thoroughly shut out in their most recent game (4-0 loss to Washington), snapping a huge streak, but that was more fluky than indicative of a collapse (few shots, bad puck luck).

Practices are tense but productive, and starting goalie Joseph Woll is expected to go, giving them a stable presence in net.

Nashville — outside of a couple of good wins — just hasn’t shown consistent dominance this season and doesn’t have the same offensive firepower as Toronto’s top lines.

➡️ Bet Reasoning: Leafs are deeper, offensively superior overall, and this road spot lines up well for a close but effective road win.

NHL Best Bet: Ducks -112 (vs. Blue Jackets)

Pick: ANAHEIM DUCKS ML

Why? Ducks are finally finding ways to win and get the edge here against Columbus.

Anaheim just lost in overtime to Columbus, but it was a tight, 4-3 contest characteristic of Ducks games. Columbus has not blown teams out consistently, and Anaheim has the offensive tools (Carlsson, Gauthier, Sennecke) to get the goals needed.

The Ducks’ goaltending isn’t elite but they still get stops when it counts, and on home ice this price of −112 is a strong value against a Blue Jackets team that’s banged up and inconsistent.

➡️ Bet Reasoning: Value lines for Anaheim,

Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 20

Islanders/Sabres under 6.5 Canucks/Bruins under 5.5 Toronto Maple Leafs -102 Anaheim Ducks -112

