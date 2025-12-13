Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 13: Will Hurricanes hammer Flyers?

Last Updated on December 13, 2025 10:51 am by Anthony Rome

Will the Maple Leafs upset a team in the Oilers that it has had success versus in past meetings? The Hurricanes are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the Flyers but will that trend continue tonight? We’ve put together four selections for our Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 13 article. Read on to view them all!

NHL Best Bet: Toronto Maple Leafs +117

Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs ML +117

This could be a classic back-under value spot for Leafs backers. The Oilers enter as slight favorites — but:

Toronto is trending better at home , with a strong recent stretch and a 6–1 straight-up edge vs Edmonton at Scotiabank Arena in the recent past.

Leafs heat : Auston Matthews is scoring consistently and William Nylander continues to generate multi-point nights. Meanwhile, Toronto’s goalie situation (Dennis Hildeby’s solid save % in limited NHL action) suggests they won’t fold easily.

Edmonton’s goalie shuffle is disruptive, with Tristan Jarry being integrated and essentially untested in an Oilers uni yet.

Leafs gain value at +117 — a moneyline that reflects underdog pricing but credible win probability, especially if Toronto keeps it tight and rides secondary scoring.

Stats: These teams both can score: Toronto ~3.3 G/GP and Edmonton ~3.3 G/GP, but Toronto’s better goaltending & home edge tilt the matchup slightly toward the Leafs.

Best Bet: Leafs to win (+117)

NHL Best Bet: Canadiens/Rangers over 6

There’s strong rationale that this game will be high-scoring:

Rangers injuries — missing key forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Adam Fox — has weakened New York’s depth and defensive structure.

The Canadiens are scoring and finding timely goals — and Montreal’s defense has improved, but they’re rarely in low-scoring affairs.

Recent head-to-head and seasonal trends show both teams allowing goals more often than not, and offensive talent (even on depleted Rangers) still finds ways to push totals.

Vegas Sportsbook and data models set this total only at 5.5 with over money strong — implying confidence in offense.

Prediction Logic: Montreal can put up goals, and a somewhat undermanned Rangers team will concede more than a conservative match suggests.

Best Bet: Over 6 Goals

NHL Best Bet: Carolina Hurricanes -166

Pick: Carolina Hurricanes −166

Carolina’s assertion as a top Eastern Conference side is real — and their form has been excellent:

The Hurricanes continue to win close games and generate offense , including a tight shootout victory over Washington and a dominant 6-3 win vs Nashville.

Philadelphia’s defense is undermanned , with key players likely sidelined (like Rasmus Ristolainen and Tyson Foerster).

Carolina’s offense, led by Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Sebastian Aho, should continue to outpace a Flyers team that’s inconsistent and trending under defensively.

Flyers are not bad at putting up goals but have lacked consistent defense and goal prevention — making Carolina a live moneyline bet.

Best Bet: Hurricanes ML (-166)

NHL Best Bet: Panthers/Stars over 6

This matchup looks primed for scoring:

Florida’s recent games have been throwbacks to high goal totals , including a 7-6 OT finish vs Columbus.

Dallas has been strong offensively , averaging near 3.8 goals per game recently with a lethal power play and solid shooting talent.

Both teams are capable of scoring multiple goals each game, and Dallas’ defense (while good) has given up opportunities at times.

The personnel on both sides (Stars attackers and Panthers’ top six) support a high total of goals.

Best Bet: Over 6 Goals

Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 13

Toronto Maple Leafs +117 Canadiens/Rangers over 6 Carolina Hurricanes -166 Panthers/Stars over 6

