Saturday NHL Best Bets April 11: Are Blues on Upset Alert in Chicago?

Blackhawks +124 vs. Blues (5:00PM)

Public bettors may disagree, but this is a great value play on a home underdog.

Chicago continues to be inconsistent overall, but they’ve shown flashes of offensive upside and competitiveness at home, especially against teams that don’t fully control pace. When they can open things up even slightly, they become dangerous.

St. Louis, while structured, has had issues maintaining consistency—particularly when games don’t follow their preferred slower tempo. If this turns into anything more than a grind, that plays in Chicago’s favor.

At +124 at most sportsbooks, this is a classic value-over-price spot. In what projects as a relatively even matchup, grabbing plus money is the right side.

👉 Pick: Blackhawks +124

Devils at Red Wings OVER 6 Goals (5:00PM)

This is a strong over spot based on pace and offensive tendencies.

New Jersey continues to generate offense at a high rate and thrives in transition, which naturally leads to higher-event games. They’re not a team that sits back, especially against opponents they can trade chances with.

Detroit has also shown the ability to contribute offensively, but more importantly, they can be vulnerable defensively—especially against speed and skill teams like the Devils.

The key here is game flow. If this opens up early, both teams are capable of turning it into a back-and-forth scoring game.

At a total of 6, this projects in the 4-3 range if both sides play to their strengths.

👉 Pick: OVER 6 goals

Avalanche -130 vs. Golden Knights (8:00PM)

This is one of the best side plays on the board.

Colorado remains one of the most complete teams in the league, especially at home where they can dictate pace and control possession. Their combination of offensive firepower and structured play gives them a high floor in matchups like this.

Vegas is always dangerous, but they tend to be more effective when they can control tempo. On the road, against a team like Colorado, that becomes much more difficult.

The edge here is clear: if Colorado establishes their pace, they should control the game and create more high-quality chances.

At -130, this is a fair price for the stronger team in a key matchup.

👉 Pick: Avalanche -130

Saturday NHL Best Bets April 11