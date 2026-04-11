Saturday NHL Best Bets April 11: Are Blues on Upset Alert in Chicago?

Last Updated on April 11, 2026 9:03 am by Anthony Rome
Saturday’s NHL slate is loaded, and this is where late-season value really shows up. With teams either pushing for playoff position or playing looser hockey, identifying motivation, pace, and matchup edges is key.
Tonight’s card features a live home underdog, a total that should be driven by offensive tempo, and a strong Western Conference contender in a statement spot. Let’s break it down.
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- Chicago Blackhawks +124
- Devils/Red Wings OVER 6
- Colorado Avalanche -130
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