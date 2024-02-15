Oilers vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the total sitting at 6.5, is the under the best bet in Thursday night’s Oilers vs. Blues matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Edmonton Oilers (-188) at 052 St. Louis Blues (+155); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

Enterprise Center, Saint Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Blues: Public Bettors Favor Edmonton on Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Draisaitl Scores Goal, Assist in Win

Leon Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday’s 8-4 win over the Red Wings. Aside from Saturday’s shutout loss to the Kings, Draisaitl has been productive lately. He has three goals and nine assists over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old is up to 62 points, 136 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 49 contests overall. Draisaitl has been more than capable of driving play on his own line this year, giving the Oilers one of the best one-two punches in the league down the middle.

Binnington Handed Loss on Tuesday

Jordan Binnington gave up three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Binnington put in a solid effort all night but did not get enough offensive production from his teammates. The Maple Leafs outshot the Blues 32-15 so he was the busier netminder on the night. The Blues fell behind early as Binnington allowed two goals in the first period to Bobby McMann and William Nylander. The Blues made it close in the second period on a Alexei Toropchenko tip-in goal but that was as close as they would get. Binnington stopped all five power-play shots he faced and finished with a .903 save percentage on the night.

Oilers vs. Blues Betting Trends:

Edmonton are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games

St. Louis are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games

Edmonton are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games on the road

St. Louis are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Edmonton

Oilers vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 8-2 in the Oilers’ last 10 games overall, is 11-4 in their last 15 games on the road and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing on the road in St. Louis. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Blues’ last seven games played in February and is 7-3 in their last 10 home games played on a Thursday.

Oilers vs. Blues Prediction: UNDER 6.5