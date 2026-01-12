Monday NHL Best Bets Jan. 12: Will Red Wings’ struggles vs. Canes continue?

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 8:31 am by Anthony Rome

The Red Wings have dropped nine out of their last 10 meetings with the Hurricanes but will they flip the switch tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET? Will the Rangers’ success against the Kraken continue at 7:00 p.m. ET? Will the Canucks and Canadiens combine for enough goals to cash the over for bettors at 7:30 p.m. ET? Our NHL Best Bets Jan. 12 column has selections for all three of these games.

NHL Best Bet: Rangers -133 (at Kraken)

The Rangers are reeling after a brutal 10-0 loss to Boston — the worst blemish of the NHL season — but this line offers value given Seattle’s struggles and New York’s head-to-head edge.

Why the Rangers:

Head-to-Head Success: NYR has won 5 of the last 6 meetings against Seattle, showing they own this matchup more often than not.

Home Ice Matters: Despite New York’s poor home record (5-10-4), Seattle has only been 10-7-5 at home; on the road, they’re 10-7-3 — far from dominant.

Kraken Ups & Downs: Seattle’s recent form has been shaky, especially against Eastern Conference foes.

Injuries & Goalie Notes:

Rangers may be without key defenseman Adam Fox and have seen inconsistent goaltending since Igor Shesterkin’s injury, but they still possess scoring talent with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere capable of producing offense.

Projection: Regardless of the recent blowout loss, New York’s roster talent and positive historical matchup give them the edge here — take Rangers ML (-133).

NHL Best Bet: Hurricanes -137 (at Red Wings)

Carolina’s balance of offense and defense makes them ideal favorites on the road in Detroit. According to current standings, the Hurricanes sit first in the East with 59 points, narrowly ahead of Detroit at 58, making this a battle of elite clubs.

Why Carolina Has Value:

Team Strength: Carolina ranks top-5 in goals scored this season (3.36 per game) and has a solid defensive core.

Red Wings Tend to Be Slight Underdogs at Home: Detroit’s form has been strong, but Carolina’s structure and depth — from Sebastian Aho to Andrei Svechnikov — give them consistency.

ML Edge: The market reflects this with Carolina favored at approximately -137, a line that accurately matches their superior recent play.

Injury Context:

Carolina gets Jaccob Slavin back from IR, bolstering their blue line and penalty kill. His return helps stabilize against Detroit’s skilled forwards.

Projection: Hurricanes win outright, and Carolina ML (-137) is the smart money early in this one.

NHL Best Bet: Canucks/Canadiens over 6.5

This total could be an under-appreciated prize on Monday night. Here’s why Over 6.5 goals is a strong play:

Factors Trending Toward a High-Scoring Game:

Canucks in Disarray Offensively but Vulnerable in Net: Vancouver’s goalie Thatcher Demko has been placed on IR with a lower-body injury, and backup options carry a lower save percentage, creating opportunities for Montreal to score.

Canucks Defensive Woes: Vancouver has dropped six straight games, giving up multiple goals in recent contests.

Canadiens Firepower: Montreal averages over 3.3 goals per game and boasts scoring from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield — plus recent offensive success.

The combination of Montreal’s scoring upside and Vancouver’s goaltending instability points to a matchup where the goal tally could easily climb past 6.5, making the Over an enticing choice.

Monday NHL Best Bets Jan. 12

New York Rangers -133 Carolina Hurricanes -137 Canucks/Canadiens over 6.5

