Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 29: Will Sabres vs. Blues turn into shootout?

Will the Sabres and Blues turn into a shootout at Enterprise Center? Will the Ducks absolutely hammer the Sharks in Anaheim? Can the Canucks and Kraken also combine for enough goals to cash the over for bettors? We have selections on all three of this games for our Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 29 column.

NHL Best Bet: Sabres/Blues over 6.5

Best Bet: Over 6.5 Goals

Why It’s a Smart Play:

Offensive Environment & Recent Form: Buffalo is averaging about 3.05 goals per game this season, slightly above league average, and ranks middle of the NHL in scoring. The Blues sit lower at 2.51 goals per game, but both teams have shown scoring flashes recently, including Sabres’ 4-1 win last night against the Bruins and an 8-game win streak entering tonight. Goaltending Relativity: Neither club has an elite goals-against profile. The Blues allow 3.36 goals per game, and the Sabres around 3.19 — this game projects more like a track meet than a grind. Missing Blue Line for Buffalo: Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins is out long term, weakening Buffalo’s ability to limit chances in their own end. Matchup History & Pace: These teams have combined for plenty of scoring in recent meetings, and with Buffalo on a heater pushing the pace, expect plenty of transition chances and offensive zone time.

Injury Note: St. Louis has some absences and rotation in net, and Buffalo is rolling forward depth while controlling momentum after Saturday’s strong win.

Prediction: Sabres and Blues hit the OVER comfortably — expect a final combined goal tally in the 7–9 range.

NHL Best Bet: Ducks -1.5 (vs. Sharks)

Best Bet: Anaheim Ducks -1.5 (Puck Line)

Why Anaheim Should Cover:

Home Ice & Division Matchup: The Ducks are above .500 and comfortably ahead of the Sharks in Pacific Division standings. Recent trends show Anaheim holding its own and outperforming expectations compared to San Jose’s middling record. Head-to-Head Edge: Historically, Anaheim holds the advantage in recent meetings and can generate offense in chunks versus San Jose’s inconsistent defensive structure. StatMuse shows the Sharks have a losing aggregate record vs. Anaheim over the last 10 meetings. Sharks Defensive Fragility: San Jose just scored six goals in their last game but allowed six themselves, signaling volatility and defensive lapses that Anaheim can exploit. Puck Line Fit: Sharks are not a disciplined road underdog, while Anaheim has shown the ability to dominate weaker opponents at home. The Ducks’ depth — from Leo Carlsson to veterans like Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish — can tilt play territorial and generate offensive zone control, enough to get two goals.

Prediction: Ducks win and cover -1.5 — expect Anaheim to outshoot and out-chance San Jose with multi-goal support.

NHL Best Bet: Canucks/Kraken over 5.5

Best Bet: Over 5.5 Goals

Why this Total is Appealing:

Recent High Scoring Trends: Vancouver just gave up six goals to San Jose, while also scoring three. These teams have brittle defensive profiles that allow volume and scoring chances. Offensive Talent on Both Sides: Canucks have weapons like Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Conor Garland who can break games open. Kraken counter with Jordan Eberle and secondary scoring that has shown up in recent outings. Kraken’s Defensive Struggles: Seattle’s defense has been hampered by injuries (e.g., Brandon Montour sidelined four weeks), leaving them susceptible to quick strikes and odd-man rushes that inflate scoring. Motivation & Betting Trends: Recent betting trends show Over coming frequently when these teams meet, and the Canucks have seen overs hit in many of their road games off a loss.

Prediction: Expect back-and-forth scoring and minimal shutdown periods — the OVER 5.5 goal line should be breached by late in the second.

Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 29

Sabres/Blues over 6.5 Anaheim Ducks -1.5 (+114) Canucks/Kraken over 5.5

