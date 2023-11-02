Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Boston listed as slight moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Bruins matchup? The puck will drop from TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Toronto Maple Leafs (-104) at 050 Boston Bruins (-115); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 2, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

John Tavares scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Kings. Tavares got the Maple Leafs on the board midway through the third period, but the Kings still held a 3-1 lead, and Toronto was unable to get anything else past goaltender Cam Talbot. While Tavares saw a seven-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Predators, the 33-year-old continues to be one of Toronto’s top scoring threats. He’s at five goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through nine contests overall.

Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

Charlie McAvoy was suspended four games for his illegal check to the head of Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Monday’s game. McAvoy will sit for contests versus the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Stars and Islanders before being eligible to return Nov. 11 in Montreal.

McAvoy received a match penalty in the contest, but supplemental discipline was also deemed necessary. The Bruins are also without Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), so expect the team to pull from AHL Providence before Thursday’s home game against Toronto. Mason Lohrei and Jakub Zboril were recently called up in paper moves to maximize the team’s long-term injured reserve pool, but they may also be candidates for a longer stay with the team facing a test of its depth.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Toronto’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Toronto’s last 7 games

Boston is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

The Bruins 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 11-2 in their last 13 games played in the month of November. The Bruins are also 46-11 in their last 57 home games and if you shrink that number down to 18, they’ve won 13 of 18 at TD Garden. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have dropped 11 out of their last 15 games when playing the Bruins on the road.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -115