    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

    With Boston listed as slight moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Bruins matchup? The puck will drop from TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    049 Toronto Maple Leafs (-104) at 050 Boston Bruins (-115); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 2, 2023

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

    John Tavares scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Kings. Tavares got the Maple Leafs on the board midway through the third period, but the Kings still held a 3-1 lead, and Toronto was unable to get anything else past goaltender Cam Talbot. While Tavares saw a seven-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Predators, the 33-year-old continues to be one of Toronto’s top scoring threats. He’s at five goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through nine contests overall.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    Charlie McAvoy was suspended four games for his illegal check to the head of Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Monday’s game. McAvoy will sit for contests versus the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Stars and Islanders before being eligible to return Nov. 11 in Montreal.

    McAvoy received a match penalty in the contest, but supplemental discipline was also deemed necessary. The Bruins are also without Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), so expect the team to pull from AHL Providence before Thursday’s home game against Toronto. Mason Lohrei and Jakub Zboril were recently called up in paper moves to maximize the team’s long-term injured reserve pool, but they may also be candidates for a longer stay with the team facing a test of its depth.

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Toronto’s last 8 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Toronto’s last 7 games

    Boston is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

    The Bruins 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins are 11-2 in their last 13 games played in the month of November. The Bruins are also 46-11 in their last 57 home games and if you shrink that number down to 18, they’ve won 13 of 18 at TD Garden. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have dropped 11 out of their last 15 games when playing the Bruins on the road.

    Maple Leafs vs. Bruins NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -115

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com