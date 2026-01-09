Friday NHL Best Bets Jan. 9: Will Kings slay Jets in Winnipeg?

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 8:58 am by Anthony Rome

Friday’s NHL slate offers a trio of bets that stand out from the rest, and Friday NHL Best Bets Jan. 9 focuses on value, matchup leverage, and statistical trends. From a strong road favorite in Los Angeles to a juiced moneyline on the Utah Mammoth, and a high-scoring projection for Capitals vs. Blackhawks, here’s why these plays make sense.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Kings -122 (at Jets)

Why the Kings Are the Play

The Los Angeles Kings (18–14–10) head into Winnipeg as slight favorites, and that’s justified. LA’s defense is among the stingiest in the NHL, conceding just 2.67 goals per game, one of the best marks league-wide. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets (15–21–5) have been inconsistent, allowing 3.15 goals per game while producing offense at a middling clip.

Offensively, Los Angeles hasn’t been a juggernaut, ranking near the bottom in goals scored, but they’ve shown flashes—most recently beating Minnesota 4–2 on January 6. Their veteran core, including Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, can generate offense when needed, and Darcy Kuemper has been solid between the pipes.

Winnipeg, conversely, has struggled to find consistency. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor produce offense, but depth scoring has been an issue, and their special teams have lagged. The Kings’ ability to control pace and defense first structure should be the difference here. Backing LA at -122 is a smart moneyline choice—especially with Winnipeg’s defensive hiccups.

Pick: Kings ML

NHL Best Bet: Capitals/Blackhawks over 6

Explosive Offense Meets Volatile Defense

Thursday’s Nashville lineup hit hard, but tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks projects as one of the more dynamic into-the-weekend affairs — and that points squarely toward goals.

Washington’s offense erupted for 7 goals recently, proving they can score in bunches when given space. Meanwhile, Chicago just put up 7 goals of their own in a blowout performance 7–3 vs. St. Louis. Both teams have shown they can score, but neither is locking down defensively on a consistent basis.

The Caps can strike with elite talent up front, and the Blackhawks have enough skill to keep this game alive. With both teams likely skating full out offensively, a total above 6 goals has strong merit in a matchup where recent results point to plenty of scoring.

Pick: Over 6 Goals

NHL Best Bet: Mammoth -164 (vs. Blues)

Mammoth Momentum Meets Central Division Opportunity

The Utah Mammoth have quietly climbed toward playoff contention thanks to a potent mix of young talent and improved depth scoring. Utah sits above .500 and has shown they can win tight games, including recent victories against teams like the Senators.

Their roster boasts Clayton Keller leading the way in points, with additional contributions from Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been competent, and Utah’s balanced approach has lifted them into a strong position in the Central Division.

The Blues are a middling opponent and won’t scare Utah defensively. Salt Lake City’s altitude and home-ice energy can be a real factor late in games, especially against teams that aren’t used to that environment. With Utah controlling pace and getting contributions across lines, taking the Mammoth at -164 looks like a high-value bet.

Pick: Utah Mammoth ML

Friday NHL Best Bets Jan. 9

Los Angeles Kings -122 Capitals/Blackhawks over 6 Utah Mammoth -164

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.