Friday NHL Best Bets Jan. 2: Are Golden Knights, Wild solid picks?

Can bettors trust that the Golden Knights will get it done in St. Louis on Friday afternoon when they take on the Blues at 3:00 p.m. ET? Will the Wild’s success against the Ducks continue in Anaheim at 10:30 p.m. ET? Our Friday NHL Best Bets Jan. 2 article has three selections for tonight’s four-game slate in hockey.

NHL Best Bet: Golden Knights -146 (at Blues)

The Vegas Golden Knights are modest favorites in St. Louis, and for good reason. Vegas enters this game as the consensus moneyline favorite at roughly -149, with implied win probabilities around ~60 %.

Why Take the Knights:

Recent Offensive Punch: Vegas’ star forwards like Jack Eichel and Mitchell Marner have been driving the offense this season, and despite a recent slump, Vegas’ depth still outguns a struggling Blues roster. Even with Eichel and Brayden McNabb listed as day-to-day, the Knights’ depth gives them an edge.

Blues Are Struggling: St. Louis’ offense is one of the league’s weakest, averaging around 2.46 goals a night, and their defense has allowed over 3.4 goals per game. Goaltending has been inconsistent, with Jordan Binnington’s performance up and down.

Blues’ Recent Form: The Blues have sputtered recently, including a lopsided loss to the Sabres where Buffalo earned their ninth straight win — that kind of offensive pressure exposes St. Louis’ defensive flaws.

Prediction: Vegas ends its skid with a statement win, taking advantage of weak Blues goaltending and depth issues.

Final Score Projection: Vegas 4, St. Louis 2

NHL Best Bet: Wild -122 (at Ducks)

This spot pairs a surging Wild squad against a Ducks team that’s solid but not at the same level as Minnesota this season.

Why the Wild:

Dominant Recent History: Minnesota recently dismantled playoff-tier teams with a convincing 5–2 win over Vegas, showcasing their ability to explode offensively early and sustain pressure — Marcus Johansson had a four-point night and Matt Boldy led the charge.

Consistent Offense & Defense: Minnesota is scoring at a reliable clip (just over 3 goals per game) and has solid structure defensively. Their road record is strong compared to Anaheim’s more middling metrics.

Ducks’ Offensive Talent but Defensive Questions: Anaheim boasts threats like Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, and Cutter Gauthier, but they’ve been inconsistent and give up scoring chances at the other end.

Prediction: The Wild control pace and limit high-danger chances, pulling away in the middle periods.

Final Score Projection: Wild 3, Ducks 1

NHL Best Bet: Kraken +138 (at Canucks)

This is a classic “underdog with upside” spot — and the Kraken are worth backing at plus money.

Why Back Seattle:

Recent Momentum: Seattle’s been scoring and playing with confidence, highlighted by a 4–1 win over Nashville where Matty Beniers scored twice and goalie Philipp Grubauer kept traffic in check on January 1.

Canucks’ Competitive but Vulnerable: Vancouver is dangerous at times (shootout wins and tight affairs), but they just edged Seattle in a shootout a few days ago — meaning this rivalry is tight and swings on small margins.

Goaltending and Depth: Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen has been perfect in shootouts but Seattle’s netminder Joey Daccord has steadied the Kraken. Seattle’s secondary scoring has been better lately, and they’ve shown they can win low-to-moderate scoring games.

Prediction: Seattle gets the bounce in regulation or overtime, making +138 solid value.

Final Score Projection: Kraken 3, Canucks 2

Friday NHL Best Bets Jan. 2

Golden Knights -146 Minnesota Wild -122 Seattle Kraken +138

