Bruins vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Boston the smart bet in Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Senators matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play on the board when these two teams meet in Ottawa?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 Boston Bruins (-130) at 002 Ottawa Senators (+108); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Senators: Public Bettors Love Boston on Thursday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Ullmark Faces Hurricanes on Wednesday

Linus Ullmark protected the home goal in a loss versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday. Ullmark allowed four goals on 21 shots against the Canadiens on Saturday, but he picked up the win in a 9-4 blowout. The 30-year-old has now allowed at least three goals in 10 out of his last 12 outings after Carolina knocked off Boston, 3-2.

Korpisalo Sharp in Win No. 10

Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Canadiens. The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Johnny Kovacevic got a shot past him through a screen midway through the final frame. Korpisalo is on a bit of a roll, allowing only five goals on 77 shots over his last three starts while going 2-0-1, but two of those outings came against a Habs squad that’s in the bottom five in the league in goals scored per game. On the season, Korpisalo is 10-15-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .889 save percentage, but he figures to remain Ottawa’s No. 1 goalie until Anton Forsberg (groin) is ready to return.

Bruins vs. Senators Betting Trends: Under Profitable in Previous Meetings

Total has gone OVER in 6 of Ottawa’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Ottawa’s last 14 games against Boston

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

Bruins vs. Senators Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 16-5 in their last 21 games against the Senators and are 8-3 in their last 11 games when playing on the road versus Ottawa. On the other side, the Senators are just 2-10 in their last 12 games played on Thursday and are 2-12 in their last 14 games when playing as an underdog.

Bruins vs. Senators Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -130