Bruins vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Bruins vs. Avalanche matchup turn into a shootout on Monday night at 9:00 p.m. ET? Or with Colorado listed as a moneyline favorite, is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Boston Bruins (+112) at 072 Colorado Avalanche (-134); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors Conflicted on Who to Back

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bruins’ Pastrnak has Four Multi-Point Games in Last Five

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Lightning on Saturday. Pastrnak’s goal stood as the winner. He took a feed from Pavel Zacha and wired a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 8:23 of the second period. It pushed the score to 4-2. Pasta has four multi-point games (four goals, six assists) in his last five games to go along with 23 shots on net. Pastrnak is up to 24 goals and 55 points through 38 contests this campaign. The 27-year-old is on pace to outstrip his exceptional 113-point effort from last season, although he likely won’t touch his 61-goal production from 2022-23. We’ll gladly take 50-plus tallies, though.

MacKinnon Sparks Aves in Comeback

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist, three shots on net and one block over 19:50 of ice time in Saturday’s 8-4 loss to Florida. Colorado’s stars combined to score 21 seconds into the second period to begin a comeback from a 3-0 first-period deficit. MacKinnon found Cale Makar in stride for a wrist shot that beat Sergei Bobrovsky for the first of two Avalanche goals in the opening minute. The Avs eventually erased the three-goal deficit and later tied the game at 4-4 in the third period before Florida ran away. After MacKinnon saw a 19-game point streak end in late December, the top-line center started another run with points (three goals, six assists) in four consecutive contests.

Bruins vs. Avalanche: Colorado Tough at Home

Colorado are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games played on a Monday when playing at home

Colorado are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played in January

Boston are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played on a Monday

Boston are 35-11 SU in their last 46 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Bruins vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over, which cashed in four out of Boston’s last five games. The total has also gone over in five out of the Bruins’ last seven games when playing on the road against the Avalanche. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Avalanche’s last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of January.

Bruins vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5