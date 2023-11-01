    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Blues vs. Avalanche

    With Colorado listed as heavy home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Blues vs. Avalanche matchup? The puck will drop from Ball Arena in Denver, CO at 9:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    035 St. Louis Blues (+184) at 036 Colorado Avalanche (-225); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 30, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: TNT

    Blues vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

    Jordan Binnington stopped 30 of 35 shots in Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Canucks. The Blues fell flat in the second half of a back-to-back. Binnington was under siege in the first period, but a three-goal burst from the Canucks in a span of 3:04 during the middle stanza put the game out of reach. Binnington had allowed just seven goals over his first four games combined. He’s been a pleasant surprise so far, but he had a tendency to run hot and cold in 2022-23, so fantasy managers will have to hope this isn’t the start of a rough run for the 30-year-old. The Blues have some extended rest before wrapping up their road trip in Colorado on Wednesday.

    Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

    Cale Makar is dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of practice Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar’s status for Wednesday’s matchup versus St. Louis remains up in the air with coach Jared Bednar telling reporters one of Makar or Bowen Byram (undisclosed) should be able to play. While the team didn’t report a specific injury concern, Makar did record his lowest ice time (21:58) of the season against Buffalo on Saturday. If Makar can’t play, Devon Toews would be the most likely candidate to see increased minutes, including moving to the No. 1 power-play unit.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’s last 5 games when playing Colorado

    St. Louis is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Colorado

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games at home

    Colorado is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing St. Louis

    Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which cashed in four out of the last five meetings between these two teams and is 9-3 in the Avalanche’s last 12 games overall. The under is also 5-1 in the Aves’ last six home games and is 4-1 in the Blues’ last five games on the road.

    Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com