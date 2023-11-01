Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Colorado listed as heavy home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Blues vs. Avalanche matchup? The puck will drop from Ball Arena in Denver, CO at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 St. Louis Blues (+184) at 036 Colorado Avalanche (-225); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 30, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Blues vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Binnington stopped 30 of 35 shots in Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Canucks. The Blues fell flat in the second half of a back-to-back. Binnington was under siege in the first period, but a three-goal burst from the Canucks in a span of 3:04 during the middle stanza put the game out of reach. Binnington had allowed just seven goals over his first four games combined. He’s been a pleasant surprise so far, but he had a tendency to run hot and cold in 2022-23, so fantasy managers will have to hope this isn’t the start of a rough run for the 30-year-old. The Blues have some extended rest before wrapping up their road trip in Colorado on Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Cale Makar is dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of practice Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar’s status for Wednesday’s matchup versus St. Louis remains up in the air with coach Jared Bednar telling reporters one of Makar or Bowen Byram (undisclosed) should be able to play. While the team didn’t report a specific injury concern, Makar did record his lowest ice time (21:58) of the season against Buffalo on Saturday. If Makar can’t play, Devon Toews would be the most likely candidate to see increased minutes, including moving to the No. 1 power-play unit.

Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’s last 5 games when playing Colorado

St. Louis is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Colorado

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games at home

Colorado is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing St. Louis

Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which cashed in four out of the last five meetings between these two teams and is 9-3 in the Avalanche’s last 12 games overall. The under is also 5-1 in the Aves’ last six home games and is 4-1 in the Blues’ last five games on the road.

Blues vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5