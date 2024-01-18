Close Menu
    Avalanche vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Avalanche vs. Bruins

    With Boston listed as -140 on the moneyline and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Avalanche vs. Bruins matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    051 Colorado Avalanche (+116) at 052 Boston Bruins (-140); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 18, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Avalanche vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Backing Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    MacKinnon Picks up Two Assists in Comeback Win

    Nathan MacKinnon picked up two assists in Tuesday’s 7-4 win over the Senators. The 28-year-old superstar helped set up Mikko Rantanen tallies in the first and second periods, setting the stage for a four-goal eruption by the Avs in the third. MacKinnon extended his current point streak to nine games, a stretch in which he’s racked up four goals and 16 points, and on the season he’s now tied with Nikita Kucherov atop the NHL scoring race with 72 points.

    Ullmark will be Available for Bruins

    Linus Ullmark (lower body) will be available for Thursday’s home game against Colorado, coach Jim Montgomery told Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe. It’s not clear who will start versus the Avalanche, but it seems Ullmark will at least be the backup if he’s not in net. He has a 13-5-2 record, 2.75 GAA and .915 save percentage in 21 outings in 2023-24. The 30-year-old last played Jan. 9. Boston has been leaning on Jeremy Swayman during Ullmark’s absence. That said, the two goaltenders should evenly split the starts now that they’re both healthy.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games when playing at home against Colorado

    Avalanche vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take Colorado. The Avalanche have won 10 out of their last 13 games overall, are 4-1 in their last five road games and are 8-3 in their last 11 games against a non-conference opponent. Colorado is also 45-19 in its last 64 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 29-8 in its last 37 games played in January. On the other side, the Bruins are just 1-5 in their last six games against an opponent from the Central Division.

    Avalanche vs. Bruins Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE +116

