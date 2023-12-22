2023-24 NHL Future Odds: Who will win the Stanley Cup?

With no one team racing out in front of the rest early in the season, the 2023-24 NHL Stanley Cup winner odds are as wide open as they can get. Right now, there are an astounding 12 teams with +2000 odds or lower to take home the cup this season.

Without further ado, let’s explore the favorites for the 2024 Stanley Cup according to bettors. To deepen your knowledge about betting odds and lines, this guide on how NHL betting odds work serves as an excellent resource.

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (+2000)

Current Record: (11-10-5) 27 points

A few seasons ago they were celebrating back-to-back Stanley Cup wins but now, the Lightning find themselves struggling in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay can still score with the best of them, but their defense has taken a massive hit, mostly due to the extended absence of Andrei Vasilevsky.

With their star goalie now back in the fold, some bettors are taking the chance on these long odds despite the Lightning’s poor start.

11. Edmonton Oilers (+1800)

Current Record: (9-12-1) 19 points

After two straight 100-point seasons, the Oilers are moving at a snail’s pace out of the gates to start 2023-24. Surprisingly enough, the problem has been the offense.

McDavid and Draisaitl are still excellent, but their lack of depth on the third and fourth lines is really killing Edmonton this season. Still, they’ve won playoff series each of the past two years, and any team with two high-end superstars deserves at least a shout.

10. Florida Panthers (+1800)

Current Record: (14-8-2) 30 points

Last season’s Eastern Conference champions are sort of a mystery. The Florida Panthers went on a crazy run to reach the Stanley Cup Final last season, and are off to a strong start this year, but bettors still aren’t quite buying it. With a top-five defense and Matthew Tkachuk not yet firing on all cylinders, the Panthers are an intriguing option as a longshot title pick.

9. Los Angeles Kings (+1300)

Current Record: (15-4-3) 33 points

There’s a serious argument to be made that the Kings have been the best team in hockey this season, and it’s easy to see why with their balanced all-around excellence. But, with a small sample size, no real superstars to speak of, and a lack of recent playoff success, it will probably take a while for the odds to catch up to LA’s on-ice play.

8. New York Rangers (+1200)

Current Record: (18-5-1) 37 points

Off to a great start, the Rangers are primed to win their division for the first time in nearly a decade. Artemi Panarin is playing like a serious MVP candidate, and they sport a stout defense led by Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba. Expect the Rangers to be playing meaningful hockey deep into May.

7. New Jersey Devils (+1200)

Current Record: (12-10-1) 25 points

After an excellent 2022-23 campaign, the Devils might be rated a little high by bettors when looking at their on-ice performance. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt have been absolutely mesmerizing on offense, but their defense and goaltending have not been good enough to entertain a serious Cup run.

6. Dallas Stars (+1200)

Current Record: (14-6-3) 31 points

The runner-up in the Western Conference last season, the Stars are simply a well-rounded hockey team, with a secured franchise record, as stated in this article at Overtime Heroics. If anything, their offense should be performing better, considering the ridiculous depth of veteran talent they have on paper, including Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin, and Jamie Benn.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs (+1100)

Current Record: (12-6-4) 28 points

They’ve made the postseason seven seasons in a row, but the Maple Leafs are still looking for that elusive Stanley Cup. Bettors give them a good shot this year behind an absolutely stacked offense led by Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and 2021-22 Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews.

4. Boston Bruins (+1100)

Current Record: (17-4-3) 37 points

Coming off an all-time postseason choke job and losing many key players, bettors don’t have quite as much faith in the Bruins this time around. But they’re still a force to be reckoned with, especially with Jeremy Swayman and reigning Vezina winner Linus Ullmark in net.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (+1000)

Current Record: (14-9-1) 29 points

A popular bettor’s choice over the last few seasons thanks to their deep and balanced roster, the Carolina Hurricanes haven’t quite been able to push themselves out of the competitive Eastern Conference. They might be the deepest team in hockey, but they’ll need to figure out their goaltending problem if they want to make a serious postseason run this time around.

2. Vegas Golden Knights (+1000)

Current Record (16-5-5) 37 points

The reigning Stanley Cup champions have shown no signs of slowing down in 2023-24, sporting a top-five offense and a top-10 defense. Former second-overall pick Jack Eichel is on pace for his best season yet, and Aidin Hill has been immaculate in goal. The Golden Knights have shown zero indications that they aren’t still the NHL’s team to beat.

1. Colorado Avalanche (+750)

Current Record (16-7-2) 34 points

When you have arguably the best offensive and defensive player in the league on the same team, the bettors are going to absolutely love you. The Avalanche are only two years removed from a Stanley Cup win, and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are both at the forefront of the MVP conversation. The odds might be a tad short to be worthwhile right now, but this is an excellent hockey team without a doubt.