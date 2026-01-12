Which Non-Quarterbacks Are Considered the Most Likely to Win the Super Bowl LX MVP Award?

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 8:07 am by admin

The Super Bowl MVP award is usually solely reserved for the championship-winning quarterback. Across the last three years, that rule has rung true, with Jalen Hurts claiming the honor last year after his masterclass under center in the Eagles’ destruction of the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. In the two years before that, it was the mercurial Patrick Mahomes who reigned supreme after leading KC to the Lombardi with back-to-back victories, first over the Eagles and then against the San Francisco 49ers.

You have to go all the way back to 2022 for the last time a non-QB was named as the finest Big Game player. That, of course, was Cooper Kupp, who was rewarded for his 92 yard two touchdown display in the Los Angeles Rams’ thrilling 23-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Fast forward to now, and online betting sites feel that both the wide receiver’s current and former teams could be in for a huge month.

Seattle Lead Super Bowl LX Odds Lists

Kupp is now with the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC’s number one seed, and the team that the latest Bovada Super Bowl odds make the +400 favorites to leave Santa Clara with the Lombardi on February 8th. However, his former team is red hot as well, with the bookies pricing the Rams as a narrow +450 second favorite in the Big Game sweepstakes. But which players could be poised and ready to follow in Kupp’s footsteps by claiming the MVP award?

The current Super Bowl LX MVP betting chart is dominated by quarterbacks, with each of the eight most likely winners all being positioned under center. So, which non-QBs do the bookies think stand a chance of claiming the coveted award? Let’s take a look.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has turned the 2025 season into his personal highlight reel. He has snagged an NFL-leading 1,793 yards on 119 catches with 10 touchdowns, as well as being fourth in terms of receptions, too. This kid from Seattle exploded with eight 100-yard bangers throughout the regular season, half his games, dragging the Washington State outfit to the NFC’s perch. Against playoff-bound teams? Three monster outings in four wins, including a blockbuster 162-yard display against the Jaguars in week six.

As a result, the bookies aren’t sleeping on JSN, with +2000 odds making him the most likely non-QB to claim MVP honors, right behind the usual QB suspects. In fact, he is considered more likely to claim the award than six of the quarterbacks headed to the postseason, with superstars such as Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, and veteran gunslinger Aaron Rodgers all considered less likely.

The Seahawks have secured a first-round bye thanks to their top seed status, before embarking upon a home NFC Championship game, should they make it past the divisional round. If Seattle does make it to Levi’s Stadium for the Big Game, then Smith-Njigba needs one of those 150-yard, two-TD clinics, and boom, he’s a shoo-in for MVP hardware.

Tired of quarterbacks hogging the prize? They’ve won seven of the last 10, but JSN could well be about to crash that party, much to the dismay of teammate Sam Darnold.

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua was an absolute vacuum for the LA Rams throughout the regular season, hoovering 129 balls for 1,715 yards, good enough to lead the league in receptions. His exploits saw him match the aforementioned JSN with ten 10 scores while falling just 78 yards behind to finish the campaign as the league’s second-best.

He racked up six century marks throughout the campaign, headlined by that absurd 225-yard, two-TD display against Seattle in Week 16. As we all remember, though, the Seahawks went on to win that game, giving them the divisional title out West and the NFC’s top seed. Could it be a premonition of what’s to come in the conference championships? Nacua and the Rams will be hoping that it isn’t.

The bookies make the wideout a +2800 shot to win the MVP award, and that pricing screams value. He, too, is considered more likely than some quarterbacks, four to be exact, with the biggest name priced longer being Brock Purdy, despite the Niners star leading San Francisco to a stunning upset of the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles on wildcard weekend. And considering the strength in depth that the Rams boast across the board, some are already crowning them Super Bowl champions.

Nacua claims MVP honors as the Rams secure the Lombardi as the No. 5 seed? Their seemingly cushy wild-card vs. rank outsiders, Carolina, ultimately ended up being anything but. However, LA still got the job done, and they can now continue their ascent toward Santa Clara. The last non-QB to win the award came as a result of hauling in rockets from Matthew Stafford. Could the man to end the drought follow that same blueprint?