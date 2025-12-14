Vikings vs. Cowboys NFL Picks: Can Minnesota cover SNF spread?

In Week 15’s Sunday Night Football centerpiece, the 5–8 Minnesota Vikings (still clinging to a slim playoff hope) travel to AT&T Stadium to face the 6–6‑1 Dallas Cowboys in a win‑and‑in NFC tilt. Both clubs are fighting to keep postseason paths alive in a crowded NFC picture — with Dallas in the NFC East race and Minnesota needing to win out and get help. With the way Minnesota looked last week against Washington, is the underdog the smart bet tonight in Dallas? Or is the home favorite the play in tonight’s Vikings vs. Cowboys SNF matchup?

Vikings vs. Cowboys Game Day Information

🏟 Stadium: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

⏰ Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

📺 TV: NBC (Sunday Night Football)

📡 Streaming: Peacock

Vikings at Cowboys — Week 15 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Vikings +6 Over 47.5 +220 Dallas Cowboys -6 Under 47.5 -270 Opening line: Vikings +5 / Cowboys -5

Why This Game Matters

Dallas is still in the NFC East hunt and needs a win to stay close to the Eagles and maintain seeding leverage as the season winds down.

Minnesota needs a road victory to keep any playoff hope alive; after a dramatic 31–0 rebound win over Washington, they hope momentum continues.

Both teams are mathematically alive but must stack wins now to keep alive slim postseason hopes.

Dallas Cowboys (6–6–1)

Offense:

QB Dak Prescott leads one of the league’s best passing games — and tops the NFL in passing yards this season with over 3,600 yards and 26 TDs .

RB Javonte Williams surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time, giving Dallas strong balance.

The Cowboys offense averages ~29.3 points per game, one of the higher marks in the league in 2025.

Defense:

Adding Quinnen Williams has improved pass rush and interior pressure metrics, helping to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

The Cowboys defense has been opportunistic at times but remains a work in progress, especially in coverage — which puts a premium on complementary offense.

Injuries / Notes:

CeeDee Lamb is in concussion protocol and practicing in limited capacity; his availability will impact Dallas’ explosive passing game.

Trevon Diggs is in a return window from IR and also limited in practice.

Tyler Guyton (ankle) missed practice again.

If Lamb can play, Dallas’ ceiling rises significantly; if he can’t, targets shift to other weapons but Prescott still gives Dallas a strong QB advantage.

Minnesota Vikings (5–8)

Offense:

QB J.J. McCarthy is back from concussion protocol and has delivered flashes, including a 3‑TD outing in a 31–0 win over Washington that snapped a four‑game skid.

McCarthy’s production this season has been up and down — roughly 1,082 yards with a 7:10 TD‑INT line and multiple missed games — illustrating inconsistency.

Star WR Justin Jefferson hasn’t been the same high‑volume threat of past years, with modest yardage in recent outings.

Defense:

Brian Flores’ defense has been a strength — Minnesota’s defense ranks near the top in efficiency metrics, allowing fewer big plays despite offensive struggles.

The team has surrendered fewer points than its offense scores, which keeps it competitive when the offense produces enough possessions.

Injuries / Notes:

T.J. Hockenson (shin) and Jordan Addison (Achilles) did not practice mid‑week, which could limit weapons if they’re inactive.

Minnesota’s offensive limitations and roster constraints make big road wins harder, but their defense keeps them in games.

Public Betting Tickets

Vikings at Cowboys — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Minnesota Vikings 36% +5 → +6 Dallas Cowboys 64% -5 → -6

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Matchups That Decide the Game

🟦 Prescott vs. Vikings Pass Defense

Dak’s ability to stretch the field and find targets — especially early — will dictate whether Dallas jumps to a lead and forces Minnesota into catch‑up mode.

🟪 McCarthy’s Growth vs. Cowboys Pressure

If McCarthy takes care of the ball and can complete intermediate throws to Jefferson and others, the Vikings stay competitive; if Dallas gets pressure and creates negative plays, the game slips away.

🪶 Injuries to Impact Roles

Dallas without Lamb or Diggs loses a big chunk of offensive and defensive potential; Minnesota without Hockenson/Addison reduces its already limited offensive options.

⏱ Time of Possession & Turnovers

Cowboys need to dominate possession and force turnovers; Minnesota must flip field position with timely defensive plays to stay alive.

Vikings vs. Cowboys Picks & Predictions

This primetime tilt features two teams in must‑win mode, but the Cowboys’ home offense and Dak Prescott’s elite passing volume give them the edge in a high‑stakes environment. Minnesota’s defense will keep them in it early, but Dallas pulls away with consistent scoring and a late fourth‑quarter push.

Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 30 — Vikings 20.

Expect Dallas to capitalize on offensive explosiveness and key home‑field plays, while Minnesota’s inconsistent offense struggles to sustain enough drives to stay close.

Pick: Take Dallas -6

