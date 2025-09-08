Vikings vs. Chicago Betting Preview, Odds & TV – MNF (Sept. 8)

Vikings vs Bears NFL Preview — Week 1 Monday Night Football
The Week 1 slate concludes with a primetime NFC North rivalry as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears on Monday, September 8, 2025. This Vikings vs Bears NFL preview covers the latest odds, injuries, betting trends, and matchup insights as Soldier Field plays host to Monday Night Football.
Minnesota vs. Chicago – MNF Date, Time & TV
- Date & Time: Monday, September 8, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- TV/Streaming: ESPN / ABC
Vikings vs Bears Betting Odds (via Bovada)
- Point Spread: Vikings –1.5 | Bears +1.5
- Moneyline: Vikings –125 | Bears +105
- Total (Over/Under): 43.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)
Public Betting Snapshot
Early public money has leaned toward the Vikings on the spread and moneyline, while totals betting trends lean slightly to the Under, reflecting expectations for a lower-scoring divisional battle.
News, Notes & Storylines
- Rivalry Tilt: The Vikings have dominated the series recently, winning seven of the last eight meetings.
- QB Spotlight: Rookie JJ McCarthy makes his first career start for Minnesota, while Caleb Williams leads Chicago into a new era.
- New Coaching Regime: Bears head coach Ben Johnson debuts on Monday Night Football, hoping to spark a turnaround.
- Defensive Pressure: Chicago’s defense will look to rattle McCarthy, while Minnesota’s secondary faces a big test against Williams’ arm talent.
Injury Report
- Minnesota Vikings: Key starters expected to be available, no major injuries reported.
- Chicago Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable), a critical piece of the Bears’ secondary.
Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends
- ATS (Against The Spread): Vikings have been strong in recent divisional openers and road games.
- O/U (Totals): Unders have hit frequently in this rivalry, particularly at Soldier Field.
- Line Movement: Opened Vikings –1, holding steady at –1.5.
- Public Betting: Lean toward Minnesota and the Under.
Recent Vikings vs Bears Meetings
- 2024: Vikings won both matchups.
- 2023: Vikings 19–13 (Chicago).
- Series History: Vikings hold a comfortable advantage, including seven wins in the last eight.
Final Thoughts on Vikings vs Bears
This matchup highlights two teams in transition — Minnesota starting a new quarterback era, and Chicago launching a new coaching regime around Caleb Williams. Expect a defensive struggle early, with field position and turnovers proving decisive.
Key Storylines for Bettors
- Can JJ McCarthy deliver poise in his first NFL start?
- Will the Bears’ defense carry the night at Soldier Field?
- Does the Under continue to dominate this rivalry?
Bet Considerations:
- Spread: Lean Vikings –1.5 given recent dominance and stronger roster balance.
- Total: Lean Under 43.5, consistent with historical series trends.
Vikings vs Bears Snapshot
|Detail
|Info
|Date & Time
|Monday, Sept 8, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET
|Location
|Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
|TV
|ESPN / ABC
|Spread
|Vikings –1.5 / Bears +1.5
|Moneyline
|Vikings –125 / Bears +105
|Total (O/U)
|43.5 points
|Public Betting
|Lean Vikings & Under
|Series History
|Vikings 7 of last 8
|Trends
|Unders common in rivalry; Vikings ATS edge
|Injuries
|CHI: Jaylon Johnson Q
Predicted Score
Vikings 20, Bears 16 — Minnesota’s defense and ground game control tempo, while Chicago shows flashes under Caleb Williams but falls just short.