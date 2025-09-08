Vikings vs. Chicago Betting Preview, Odds & TV – MNF (Sept. 8)

The Week 1 slate concludes with a primetime NFC North rivalry as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears on Monday, September 8, 2025. This Vikings vs Bears NFL preview covers the latest odds, injuries, betting trends, and matchup insights as Soldier Field plays host to Monday Night Football.

Date & Time: Monday, September 8, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, September 8, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Vikings vs Bears Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Vikings –1.5 | Bears +1.5

Vikings –1.5 | Bears +1.5 Moneyline: Vikings –125 | Bears +105

Vikings –125 | Bears +105 Total (Over/Under): 43.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

👉 Bet these odds now

Public Betting Snapshot

Early public money has leaned toward the Vikings on the spread and moneyline, while totals betting trends lean slightly to the Under, reflecting expectations for a lower-scoring divisional battle.

👉 Track live splits here: NFL Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Rivalry Tilt: The Vikings have dominated the series recently, winning seven of the last eight meetings.

The Vikings have dominated the series recently, winning seven of the last eight meetings. QB Spotlight: Rookie JJ McCarthy makes his first career start for Minnesota, while Caleb Williams leads Chicago into a new era.

Rookie JJ McCarthy makes his first career start for Minnesota, while Caleb Williams leads Chicago into a new era. New Coaching Regime: Bears head coach Ben Johnson debuts on Monday Night Football, hoping to spark a turnaround.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson debuts on Monday Night Football, hoping to spark a turnaround. Defensive Pressure: Chicago’s defense will look to rattle McCarthy, while Minnesota’s secondary faces a big test against Williams’ arm talent.

Injury Report

Minnesota Vikings: Key starters expected to be available, no major injuries reported.

Key starters expected to be available, no major injuries reported. Chicago Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson (questionable), a critical piece of the Bears’ secondary.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Vikings have been strong in recent divisional openers and road games.

Vikings have been strong in recent divisional openers and road games. O/U (Totals): Unders have hit frequently in this rivalry, particularly at Soldier Field.

Unders have hit frequently in this rivalry, particularly at Soldier Field. Line Movement: Opened Vikings –1, holding steady at –1.5.

Opened Vikings –1, holding steady at –1.5. Public Betting: Lean toward Minnesota and the Under.

Recent Vikings vs Bears Meetings

2024: Vikings won both matchups.

Vikings won both matchups. 2023: Vikings 19–13 (Chicago).

Vikings 19–13 (Chicago). Series History: Vikings hold a comfortable advantage, including seven wins in the last eight.

Final Thoughts on Vikings vs Bears

This matchup highlights two teams in transition — Minnesota starting a new quarterback era, and Chicago launching a new coaching regime around Caleb Williams. Expect a defensive struggle early, with field position and turnovers proving decisive.

Key Storylines for Bettors

Can JJ McCarthy deliver poise in his first NFL start?

Will the Bears’ defense carry the night at Soldier Field?

Does the Under continue to dominate this rivalry?

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Lean Vikings –1.5 given recent dominance and stronger roster balance.

Lean Vikings –1.5 given recent dominance and stronger roster balance. Total: Lean Under 43.5, consistent with historical series trends.

👉 Ready to bet?

Bet Vikings vs Bears Now

Vikings vs Bears Snapshot

Detail Info Date & Time Monday, Sept 8, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET Location Soldier Field, Chicago, IL TV ESPN / ABC Spread Vikings –1.5 / Bears +1.5 Moneyline Vikings –125 / Bears +105 Total (O/U) 43.5 points Public Betting Lean Vikings & Under Series History Vikings 7 of last 8 Trends Unders common in rivalry; Vikings ATS edge Injuries CHI: Jaylon Johnson Q

Predicted Score

Vikings 20, Bears 16 — Minnesota’s defense and ground game control tempo, while Chicago shows flashes under Caleb Williams but falls just short.