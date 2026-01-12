Texans vs. Steelers NFL Playoff Picks: Will Houston cover field goal?

On Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh, the No. 5 Houston Texans (12-5) take on the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in the AFC Wild Card round. This is the first postseason meeting between these franchises in history. Houston enters riding a nine-game winning streak, while Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North and home playoff game with a late-season surge. With Houston laying 3 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 38, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Texans vs. Steelers NFL playoff clash?

Texans vs. Steelers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 ⏰ Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN) 📍 Venue: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, PA 📺 TV: ESPN

Texans at Steelers — NFL Wild Card Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Texans -3 Over 38.5 -155 Pittsburgh Steelers +3 Under 38.5 +136 Opening line: Texans -3/Steelers +3

📊 Team Overview

Houston Texans (12-5)

Record: 12–5, fifth seed in AFC

Points For/Against: ~23.8 PPG / 17.4 OPP PPG (Top 5 defense)

Road Playoff History: Texans have never won a road playoff game in franchise history (0-6).

Keys to Houston’s season

QB C.J. Stroud: Threw for ~3,041 yards, 19 TDs and 8 INTs in 2025; showing growth and poise leading a methodical but effective offense.

WR Nico Collins: Team’s leading receiver with ~1,117 yards and 6 scores.

RB Woody Marks: Led Houston on the ground with ~703 yards; tough, north-south runner.

Defense: Elite unit with pass rush stars Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., forcing turnovers and limiting points.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Record: 10–7, AFC North champions

Points For/Against: ~23.4 PPG / 22.8 OPP PPG

Home: Strong at Acrisure Stadium; known for physical football and clutch fourth quarter play.

Keys to Pittsburgh’s season

QB Aaron Rodgers: Completed ~65.7 % of his passes with ~3,322 yards, 24 TDs and 7 INTs — bringing veteran playoff experience.

RB Jaylen Warren: Near 1,000 yards from scrimmage and reliable workhorse.

WR D.K. Metcalf: Big-play threat with 850 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.

Defense: Physical unit with Alex Highsmith leading sacks and a bend-but-don’t-break mentality.

🔑 Matchup Storylines

1) Can Stroud Translate Road Success to Playoff Setting?

C.J. Stroud has lifted Houston into the postseason with consistent, smart play. However, the cold January road environment — a rare experience for this offense — presents a true test of his maturation as a signal-caller. The Texans have never won a playoff game away from home.

2) Rodgers’ Experience vs. Young Texans Defense

Rodgers’ late-career resurgence has been a storyline in Pittsburgh, but he hasn’t been in many meaningful playoff games recently. Facing a dominant Texans defense could be his toughest test yet.

3) Ground Game & Clock Control

Steelers have leaned on Warren and balance to control tempo; Houston’s defense thrives in those trench battles. If Pittsburgh can sustain drives and keep Stroud off the field, they improve their upset chances.

Public Betting Tickets

Texans at Steelers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Houston Texans 51% -3 → -3 Pittsburgh Steelers 49% +3 → +3

💡 X-Factors

Texans:

Azeez Al-Shaair leading in tackles, key in stopping Pittsburgh’s short passing game.

Texans’ disciplined defense could force turnovers and field position swings.

Steelers:

Rodgers’ pocket presence and playoff mentality might offset any offensive inconsistency.

Home crowd, cold weather and late-game execution — staples of Pittsburgh playoff wins.

🏆 Final Score Projection

🔥 Texans 24, Steelers 17

Houston’s defense and Stroud’s continued growth give them the edge in a tightly contested, playoff-style ballgame. Pittsburgh plays hard — and Rodgers’ experience keeps this within reach — but the Texans’ balance and defensive playmakers are projected to make just enough big plays to pull away late.

The Pick: Texans -3

