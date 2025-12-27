Texans vs. Chargers NFL Week 17 Picks: Is L.A. on upset alert?

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 12:58 pm by Anthony Rome

There’s high stakes in the Texans vs. Chargers matchup on Saturday afternoon, as both teams are jockeying for playoff positioning/a berth. With Los Angeles laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 40.5 points, what’s the best bet in today’s Texans vs. Chargers matchup?

Texans vs. Chargers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: ~4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

~4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT 📍 Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA 📺 TV: NFL Network (national)

NFL Network (national) 📺 Local: CBS in Houston

📻 Radio: 610 AM, 100.3 FM & 101.1 FM (Spanish)

Texans at Chargers — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Texans +1.5 Over 40.5 +105 Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 Under 40.5 -120 Opening line: Texans +3.5/Chargers -3.5

Team & Key Player Stats (2025 Season)

Houston Texans (10-5)

• C.J. Stroud (QB): ~2,628 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs (65.3% comp).

• Woody Marks (RB): ~584 rushing yards.

• Nico Collins (WR): ~1,060 receiving yards.

• Texans defense leads the NFL in fewest yards and points allowed — a massive edge.

Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

• Justin Herbert (QB): ~3,491 yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs.

• Chargers offense ranks mid-pack, but Herbert remains the focal point.

• Standouts: Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Tuli Tuipulotu & Derwin James anchored a strong Chargers roster.

Injury Reports That Matter

Texans:

• Multiple starters on the report — including OL injuries to Trent Brown and Aireontae Ersery — could weaken protection.

• LB Azeez Al-Shaair and RB Woody Marks are among key names listed as questionable.

• Other contributors like Darrell Taylor and Derek Stingley Jr. have limited/no participation.

Chargers:

• Chargers’ list includes a handful of questionable roles (e.g., G Mekhi Becton Sr., DT Teair Tart, RB Kimani Vidal) and some inactive practices.

• QB Justin Herbert and OT Trey Pipkins III are full participants despite injury reports.

• Some veterans — Keenan Allen & Khalil Mack — are sitting practices for rest rather than injury.

Key Matchups & Storylines

🏈 Texans Defense vs. Chargers Offense

Houston leads the league in defensive efficiency, limiting yardage and scoring. Stopping Herbert’s rhythm — something they did effectively in last year’s Wild Card win (4 interceptions, defensive TD) — remains central.

🚨 Chargers Passing Game’s Health

Herbert’s 3,400+ yard season and 25 TDs highlight his high ceiling, but he’s been pressured heavily this season — and an opportunistic Texans pass rush can flip field position.

📊 Offensive Line Concerns

Both teams enter with line injuries that could impact protection and run game effectiveness — magnifying the importance of early drives and third-down execution.

Public Betting Tickets

Broncos at Chiefs — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Houston Texans 64% +3.5 → +1.5 Los Angeles Chargers 46% -3.5 → -1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Texans vs. Chargers Picks & Predictions

This is a classic primetime AFC pivot game: Houston’s defense keeps it tight while the Chargers attempt to control tempo with Herbert and their balanced attack. Given the low total, defensive strengths, and offensive line questions on both sides, expect a grinding, low-scoring affair.

Final Score Prediction:

Chargers 20 — Texans 17 (Take L.A. -1.5)

