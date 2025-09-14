Seahawks vs Steelers Betting Prediction & Odds: Will Seattle pull off upset?

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. In this Seahawks vs Steelers betting prediction, we analyze key matchups, offensive and defensive strengths. Additionally, we explore coaching strategies to help bettors identify which team is most likely to cover the spread. From quarterback play to the running game and defensive advantages, this preview breaks down everything you need for this AFC/NFC showdown.

Seahawks vs Steelers Betting Prediction – September 14, 2025

Game Info:

Kickoff: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:00 PM ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Spread: Steelers -2

Moneyline: Seahawks +105 | Steelers -125

Over/Under: 42.5

Betting Preview

Seattle (1-0) heads to Pittsburgh after a strong opening-week performance. The Steelers (0-1) are coming off a tough loss at home. This game features subtle mismatches that could determine which team covers the spread.

Quarterback Play

Geno Smith starts for Seattle, while Pittsburgh relies on Kenny Pickett to manage the offense. Smith’s experience and mobility give the Seahawks an advantage on designed runs and play-action. However, the Steelers’ pass rush is among the league’s most disruptive. Pickett will need time in the pocket to connect with his receivers. Seattle’s secondary has the ability to exploit mismatches against Pittsburgh’s inexperienced wideouts.

Running Game

Kenneth Walker III anchors the Seahawks’ ground attack. Establishing the run early is key to controlling the clock and limiting the Steelers’ offensive opportunities. Pittsburgh will counter with Najee Harris, whose ability to run inside and catch passes out of the backfield keeps Seattle’s linebackers honest.

Defensive Matchups

Seattle’s defensive front is capable of pressuring Pickett and forcing mistakes. Pittsburgh’s secondary faces challenges against Seattle’s versatile receiving corps. The team that wins the turnover battle will have a significant edge.

Coaching Strategies

Pete Carroll is adept at game planning against strong defensive lines. He will likely use motion and misdirection to neutralize Pittsburgh’s pass rush. Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are experienced and disciplined but may struggle to adjust. This is especially true if Seattle controls the pace with the run and short passing game.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Prediction

The Steelers are slight favorites at -2, but Seattle’s experience and versatility give them a strong chance to cover the spread. The over/under of 42.5 reflects expectations for a controlled, low-to-moderate scoring game.

Prediction: Seahawks 21, Steelers 20