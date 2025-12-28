Seahawks vs. Panthers NFL Picks & Odds: Is Seattle on Upset Alert?

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 9:56 am by Anthony Rome

This Seahawks vs. Panthers preview sets the stage for a pivotal Week 17 matchup with playoff positioning and style points on the line. Seattle (12-3) has surged to the top of the NFC with a balanced attack and one of the league’s stingiest defenses, while Carolina (8-7) enters in fight-or-flight territory to keep its NFC South title hopes alive.

Early market lines have Seattle favored by about a touchdown, with totals in the low 40s, reflecting confidence in the Seahawks’ efficiency and Carolina’s middling scoring output.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 27, 2025

Sunday, December 27, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: ~1:00 p.m. ET

~1:00 p.m. ET 📍 Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC 📺 TV: CBS

Seahawks at Panthers — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Seattle Seahawks -7 Over 42.5 -335 Carolina Panthers +7 Under 42.5 +280 Opening line: Seahawks -1.5/Panthers +1.5

Key Notes & Storylines

🔥 Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Sam Darnold continues to lead with savvy decision-making and timely throws.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the receiving corps, racking up elite production with over 1,600 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton and tight end Adrian Barner provide strong secondary targets to keep defenses honest.

Seattle’s defense ranks among the NFL’s stingiest, creating turnovers and limiting explosive plays.

🐾 Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young has shown poise leading Carolina’s offense this season, mixing quick passing with yards after catch.

Running back Raheem Mostert and combo backs carry the load on the ground to set up play-action.

Wideouts like D.J. Chark and rookie contributors give flashes, but consistency remains a challenge.

Carolina’s defense thrives on opportunistic plays but faces its stiffest test yet vs Seattle’s diversified offense.

Public Betting Tickets

Seahawks at Panthers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Seattle Seahawks 48% -1.5 → -7 Carolina Panthers 62% +1.5 → +7

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Weather

Expect typical December conditions for an NFL tilt in Charlotte — cool with a slight breeze. Nothing extreme enough to drastically alter game plans, but ball security and wind management could influence longer kicks and deep passing situations.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Picks & Predictions

This Seahawks at Panthers preview closes with a confident call. Seattle’s combination of a top-tier defense, record-setting receiving production from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and experienced quarterback play gives them the edge in a game that should be competitive early but tilt in their favor late.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Panthers 17 (take Seattle -7)

Seattle controls the line of scrimmage, limits big plays from Carolina, and protects a lead through the fourth quarter — delivering a win and likely playoff seeding insurance.

