Ravens vs. Packers NFL Week 17 Predictions: Who wins backup QB bowl?

It’ll be the “Backup QB Bowl” at Lambeau Field on Saturday night when the Packers host the Ravens at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Lamar Jackson out for Baltimore and Jordan Love out for Green Bay, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Ravens vs. Packers matchup?

Ravens vs. Packers Game Day Information

📅 Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 ⏰ Kickoff: ~8:00 p.m. ET

~8:00 p.m. ET 📍 Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI 📺 TV: Peacock / NFL Network

Ravens at Packers — Week 17 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Baltimore Ravens +3 Over 38.5 +135 Green Bay Packers -3 Under 38.5 -145 Opening line: Ravens -1.5/Packers +1.5

2025 Season Snapshot & Key Players

Baltimore Ravens (7‑8)

• Derrick Henry (RB): Elite run force — going over 90+ rushing yards in several recent games and a central part of the offense, especially with QB uncertainty.

• Zay Flowers (WR): Reliable top receiving option, averaging 60–70+ yards and a focal point if passing is needed.

• Lamar Jackson (QB): Doubtful — dealing with a back injury and did not practice this week, putting his status in jeopardy. Backup Tyler Huntley is set to start if Jackson can’t play.

Green Bay Packers (9‑5‑1)

• Jordan Love (QB): Ruled out due to concussion protocol and shoulder issues.

• Malik Willis (QB): Expected to start in Love’s place but listed as questionable earlier in the week (shoulder/illness).

• Josh Jacobs (RB): Workhorse runner and red‑zone threat, with double‑digit touchdowns this season and key yards even if passing game is limited.

• Christian Watson & Romeo Doubs (WRs): Questionable and dealing with injuries/illness — depth concerns for the passing game.

Injury Impact

Ravens:

• Lamar Jackson doubtful with a back injury; Tyler Huntley would make his second start of the season.

• Baltimore has been personnel‑thin in the passing game with injuries and veteran rest decisions.

Packers:

• Jordan Love is OUT under concussion protocol; Malik Willis expected to start.

• Multiple offensive linemen and receivers — including Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Christian Watson and Bo Melton — are questionable due to injuries or illness.

QB uncertainty on both sides drastically shapes game plans toward run dominance and ball control.

Public Betting Tickets

Ravens at Packers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Baltimore Ravens 64% -1.5 → +3 Green Bay Packers 44% -1.5 → -3

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Key Matchups & Storylines

🏈 Ravens Run Game vs. Packers Front

Baltimore will lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who’s posted three straight 90+‑yard games and comes off big rushing performances. Controlling the clock and winning the line of scrimmage could neutralize quarterback hiccups.

🌀 Packers Offense Without Love

Willis brings mobility and a lower‑volume passing game, turning this into a ground‑control script with Josh Jacobs carrying the load. Green Bay’s lead playmakers on the outside are banged up, possibly hampering vertical threats.

🏟️ Lambeau Field Pressure

Even without extreme cold, Lambeau late in December dictates conservative play‑calling and enhances the run game’s value. The Packers historically have the edge in this series and at home, but both teams’ QB situations tilt this one toward a methodical, low‑tempo affair.

Ravens vs. Packers Picks & Predictions

With both starters out or doubtful, this becomes a battle of running games and defense in Lambeau’s challenging atmosphere. Baltimore’s urgency — fighting for a playoff spot — and Henry’s hot hand keeps this close, but Green Bay’s home field and Josh Jacobs’ consistency give the Packers just enough to edge it.

Final Score Prediction:

Packers 20 — Ravens 17 (take Packers on moneyline)

